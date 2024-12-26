Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun is part of the illustrious Allu-Konidala family, which holds a prominent place in the South Indian film industry.

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

While Allu Arjun fans celebrate the global success of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, he remains embroiled in a legal case stemming from a tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre that claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman.

The actor was arrested and later released on bail. On Tuesday, he appeared before police for questioning regarding the incident.

Family Meeting with CM Revanth Reddy

In the latest update, Allu Arjun’s uncle Chiranjeevi and his father Allu Aravind are scheduled to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Command Control Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. The meeting will also include Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Damodar Rajnarasimha.

Allu Arjun’s Response to Criticism

Addressing media criticisms and political allegations, Allu Arjun defended himself, stating, “A lot of false things are being said about me, and I am facing character assassination. I appeal to the public to focus on the facts rather than indulging in baseless accusations.”

Allu Aravind announced on Wednesday that the Pushpa 2 team would provide financial assistance to the victim’s family. A sum of ₹2 crore has been pledged, with ₹1 crore contributed by Allu Arjun himself. The remaining ₹1 crore will be split between the film’s producers and directors. Additionally, ₹2 crore has been allocated to support 9-year-old Sri Tej, who was injured outside Sandhya Theatre.

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi?

Allu Arjun is part of the illustrious Allu-Konidala family, which holds a prominent place in the South Indian film industry. His unique connection to megastar Chiranjeevi comes through his aunt, Surekha Konidala, who is married to Chiranjeevi.

Dr. Allu Rama Lingaiah, born in 1922, had four children: Allu Aravind, Surekha Konidala, Vasantha Lakshmi, and Nava Bharathi. While most siblings chose private lives, Allu Aravind gained fame as a successful producer, contributing to hits like Ghajini.

Allu Aravind and his wife Nirmala have three sons: Allu Venkatesh, Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish. Both Allu Venkatesh and Allu Arjun made their Tollywood debut with Vijetha.

Surekha Konidala and Chiranjeevi, married since 1980, have three children: Ram Charan, Srija, and Susmitha. Ram Charan, like his father, has become a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry.

Filed under

Allu Arjun Chiranjeevi

Advertisement

