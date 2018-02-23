It's fair to say that the Kylie Jenner runs the social media and is a major influencer when it comes to the digital world. Recently Kylie dethroned Beyonce on Instagram when her post with daughter Stormi garnered more than 17 million likes on a social media app. Making her presence felt on the money makers, Kylie on Thursday shared her discontent about Snapchat and it has resulted in a $1.3 billion drop in the app's market value. From taking over social media to shaking the Wall Street, Kylie Jenner is more than a beauty mogul as her single tweet has led to a loss of $1.3 billion in Snapchat's market value.

After taking over Instagram by dethroning Queen B with her most liked photo of daughter Stormi, Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner might’ve set Snapchat’s stock on fire after tweeting her dissent about the Evan Spiegel’s image messaging app. With a massive 100 million following on Instagram, over 24 million on Twitter and almost the same amount on Facebook, it’s fair to say that the Kylie Jenner runs the social media and is a major influencer. The youngest representative of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can influence millions of people with a single photo and within 160 characters.

Last night Kylie Jenner did exactly the same when she voiced her concern about Snapchat and how hostile the app has become thank to their latest update. In the aftermath of her tweet, Snapchat seemingly witnessed a whopping $1.3 billion drop in the market. What she said about Snapchat on Twitter might be intriguing yet expected for most of us who weren’t impressed with the latest update. Jenner simply revealed that she doesn’t use Snapchat anymore. In the follow-up, Jenner gave the app a warm hug in her next tweet and said she still loves Snapchat which was her first love.

“Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” Kylie Jenner tweeted. Snapchat suffered a loss of $1.3 billion in market value after Kylie’s tweet. “still love you tho snap … my first love,” she said. Jenner followed the lead of over 1 million Snapchat users who were perturbed by the latest update of the image messaging app. Following her tweet, Kylie was also caught up with her fan army, who congratulated her for the birth of her first child Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott.

