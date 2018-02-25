Veteran actress Sridevi on Saturday night passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. The actress was known to be a trendsetter in Bollywood. Several times in many movies the queen of Indian cinema got paid more than her male co-stars. She was the definition of women power & ultimate stardom.

It’s a black day for Bollywood as the veteran actress and evergreen beauty Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death. They were with the entire Kapoor family in UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news. “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay confirmed the news to a leading daily.

Sridevi was just 54-year-old. The actress was known to be a trendsetter in Bollywood. Several times in many movies the queen of Indian cinema got paid more than her male co-stars. She was the definition of women power & ultimate stardom. With her movies and the kind of roles she chose during those times, she changed the stereotypes in Indian cinema. May it be portraying the role of a modern girl who hangs out with men, wears shorts clothes and drinks alcohol, or the role of a woman who is alone fighting to avenge her husband’s death; Sridevi definitely raised the bar for actresses in Indian cinema.

From being a girl next door in Chaalbaaz to playing a gender-reversed Amjad Khan’s role in Sholay of a woman, who hires mercenaries to get revenge the villain Danny Denzongpa, Sridevi became the trendsetter in Bollywood after legendary actresses like Smita Patel and Zeenat Aman. Be it a bold role in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja or doing a sexy item number in Mr India, Sridevi broke the stereotypes in Bollywood.

