Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently marked their mehndi ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. The event saw the presence of notable personalities like Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

It was an emotional gathering filled with love and heartfelt moments, including a touching speech by Aadar.

Aadar Jain Gets Real About Love

In a video shared online, Aadar expressed his deep affection for Alekha, reminiscing about their long journey together. He emotionally stated, “I have always loved her and always wanted to be with her. She sent me on a long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful woman who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait.”

The mehndi ceremony was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Aadar and Alekha dazzled in beige ensembles adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work. Alia Bhatt stood out in a vibrant yellow outfit, while Ranbir Kapoor looked elegant in white. The event also saw a rare cheerful moment from Jaya Bachchan, who charmed the paparazzi with her smile.

A Fairy-Tale Wedding in Goa

Aadar and Alekha’s wedding celebrations have captured everyone’s attention. The couple tied the knot in an intimate white wedding in Goa in early 2024, attended by their families and close friends. Their stunning wedding photos, shared online, showcased the couple’s joy and love for each other.

The couple got engaged in September 2024, making their relationship official with a heartfelt social media post where Aadar wrote, “My first crush, my best friend, & now, my forever.” Their love story has been followed closely by fans ever since.

For How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria?

Before finding love with Alekha, Aadar was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The two were often seen together at Kapoor family events, but they parted ways in 2023. Interestingly, Alekha and Tara shared a friendly bond, with Alekha even joining the ex-couple on a trip to Paris in 2022.

Aadar Jain, the son of Rima Jain and grandson of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, began his acting career with Qaidi Band in 2017 and was last seen in Hello Charlie. As Aadar embarks on this new chapter of his life with Alekha, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their beautiful journey ahead.