How Many Followers Have Ranveer Allahbadia Lost After India’s Got Latent Controversy?

The recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has led to significant backlash, including an FIR, widespread criticism, and an apology from the influencer.

The uproar began after a viral clip from his appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, where he made inappropriate remarks, sparking outrage on social media.

Impact on Followers and Brand Image

Marketing experts predict that the controversy will have severe repercussions on Ranveer Allahbadia’s career, potentially affecting his brand deals, sponsorships, and overall reputation.

According to data from Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform, Allahbadia has lost 8,358 followers across his Instagram accounts in the past five days. His BeerBiceps account saw a decline of 4,205 followers, while his Ranveer Allahbadia account lost 4,153 followers.

Social Media Backlash and Unfollow Trend

Social media users have been actively calling for a boycott, with hashtags like #Boycott_RanveerAllahbadia and #Unfollow_Ranveer_Allahbadia trending across platforms.

Many users are urging others to unfollow the influencer in response to his controversial remarks.

