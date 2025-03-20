How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have?

Vivian, who is one of Musk’s 14 children from four different women, admitted that she doesn’t keep track of all her siblings, especially as more of them continue to become public.

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, has made it clear that she does not consider all of her father’s children to be her siblings. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the 20-year-old shared her perspective on her large and expanding family.

Vivian Wilson on Her Siblings

Vivian, who is one of Musk’s 14 children from four different women, admitted that she doesn’t keep track of all her siblings, especially as more of them continue to become public.

“Well, I have four of them,” she said, referring to Musk’s children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. “I’m tied for oldest. But when we fought, it wasn’t really with words. There was a lot of… I have four siblings. We’re going to leave it at that, honey.”

When asked about her relationship with her siblings, Vivian responded candidly, saying, “That’s a question.”

Discovering Musk’s Expanding Family Through the Media

Vivian also revealed that she learned about some of her half-siblings at the same time as the public.

“I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That’s just a fun fact. It’s really good for ‘two truths and a lie,’” she joked.

She mentioned that she found out about Musk’s children with Shivon Zilis when it was publicly reported. “I had no idea before that.”

Similarly, she learned about Musk and Grimes’ second child through a Reddit post by a drag queen. “For a time, me and Grimes were not really in communication because I wasn’t in communication with anyone in the family, which still holds true,” she added.

Vivian’s Relationship with Her Family

Vivian made it clear that she does not follow Musk’s side of the family, stating that her mother, Justine Wilson, doesn’t either.

“She’s divorced, werk,” she said, referring to her mother’s split from Musk. “I don’t really give a f— what they do. This is not my problem, okay?”

She also noted that she has only seen X Æ A-12 (Musk’s child with Grimes) once, when he was very young.

Vivian Wilson’s interview highlights the complex family dynamics within Elon Musk’s growing household. While Musk’s family continues to expand, his estranged daughter remains distant from her half-siblings, maintaining minimal contact with that side of her family.

As of 2025, Elon Musk has 11 children from different relationships. Here’s a breakdown of his kids:

Children with Justine Musk (First Wife):

Nevada Alexander Musk (2002) – Passed away from SIDS at 10 weeks old

Griffin Musk (2004) – Twin

Vivian Jenna Wilson (2004) – Twin (formerly Xavier, changed name and gender)

Kai Musk (2006) – Triplet

Saxon Musk (2006) – Triplet

Damian Musk (2006) – Triplet

Children with Claire Boucher (Grimes):

X Æ A-12 Musk (“X”) (2020)

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (“Y”) (2021) – Daughter

Techno Mechanicus Musk (“Tau”) (2022)

Children with Shivon Zilis (Neuralink Executive):

Strider Musk (2021) – Twin

Azure Musk (2021) – Twin

Musk has spoken publicly about his belief in having a high number of children to combat population decline.