Kieran Culkin reflected on his journey as an actor, admitting that he has “no idea how I got here”, while emphasizing that acting has always been a natural part of his life.

Kieran Culkin secured the Best Supporting Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night, marking a major milestone in his acting career.

The Succession star delivered a heartfelt and humorous acceptance speech, praising his co-stars, thanking his supporters, and even making a personal request to his wife for another child.

omg Kieran Culkin's story in his Oscar speech LOL he said his wife had no faith that he'd ever win an Emmy, so she jokingly promised him a 3rd kid if he won. and last year she said they'd have a 4th if he ever won an Oscar. well, he just won Best Supporting Actor pic.twitter.com/MmWFI8sNBe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Culkin Praises Jeremy Strong and Drops an F-Bomb

During his speech, Culkin applauded his Succession co-star and fellow nominee, Jeremy Strong, for his performance in The Apprentice.

“By the way, Jeremy [Strong], you’re amazing in The Apprentice,” Culkin said. However, part of his speech was censored during the live telecast, as he seemingly dropped an F-bomb. He humorously acknowledged the Academy’s preference for neutrality by adding, “I’m not supposed to single anyone out, it’s favoritism, but you were great.”

Reflecting on His Career and Expressing Gratitude

He expressed deep gratitude to his longtime manager, Emily Gerson Saines, attributing much of his success to her.

“Because of [Saines], I’d be lost.” He also gave a shoutout to his A Real Pain co-star Jesse Eisenberg, humorously calling him a genius.

“Jesse Eisenberg, thank you for this movie. You’re a genius. I would never say that to your face. I’m never saying it again, so soak it up.”

A Heartfelt Promise to His Wife, Jazz Charton

Continuing a tradition from his 2023 Emmy Awards speech, Culkin shared a lighthearted yet touching story about his wife, Jazz Charton, and their family plans. Recalling his previous Emmy win, he joked about how he publicly expressed his wish for a third child, citing a playful deal with his wife, “About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid.”

Surprisingly, after his Emmy win, Charton kept her word, telling him, “I guess I owe you a third kid.” But Culkin had bigger plans:

“Really? I want four.” He then revealed an unspoken agreement between him and his wife: “She turned to me – I swear to God this happened – and she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’”

Ending on a playful note, he looked at his wife and said, “I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on the kids, what do you say? I love you.”

Well-Deserved Win After a Strong Awards Season

Before handing Culkin the award, Robert Downey Jr. acknowledged all the nominees, including Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice).

Culkin’s Oscar victory capped off an incredible awards season, where he had already won a SAG Award and an Independent Spirit Award for his role as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain.

The 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien as the host, making the night even more entertaining and unforgettable.