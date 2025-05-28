This marks his fourth major investment in Ayodhya and is reportedly located near the upscale ‘Sarayu’ real estate development where he already holds property.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has made yet another significant real estate investment in Ayodhya. As per a reports, the Bollywood icon has purchased a 25,000 sq. ft. plot in the city for ₹40 crore.

This marks his fourth major investment in Ayodhya and is reportedly located near the upscale ‘Sarayu’ real estate development where he already holds property.

Actor Invested ₹10 Crore Each in Anand Pandit’s Real Estate Ventures

Just days before this latest Ayodhya acquisition, Bachchan invested ₹10 crore each in a real estate company owned by noted film producer Anand Pandit. The move signals Big B’s growing interest in real estate as a serious financial venture beyond the silver screen.

According to Mint, before the inauguration of the Ram Temple last year, Amitabh Bachchan had bought a 5,372 sq. ft. plot in Ayodhya for ₹4.54 crore.

Additionally, he acquired a massive 54,000 sq. ft. plot in the city, which is registered under his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s trust. The actor reportedly plans to build a memorial in his father’s honour on that land.

Bollywood’s First Family Revealed to Own Assets Worth ₹1,578 Crore

Real estate isn’t the only arena where the Bachchan family has shown financial might. Jaya Bachchan, during her Rajya Sabha affidavit submission, revealed that she and Amitabh Bachchan jointly own assets totaling ₹1,578 crore.

This includes ₹849.11 crore in movable assets and ₹729.77 crore in immovable properties—figures that have likely appreciated since the declaration.

Amitabh Bachchan also made headlines for selling a luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri for a whopping ₹83 crore. According to The Times of India, the property was purchased in 2021 for ₹31 crore, making this a highly profitable transaction for the actor.

In addition to these investments, the actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan reportedly purchased 10 apartments last year, collectively valued at ₹25 crore. This indicates a strategic focus on building long-term real estate wealth alongside their entertainment careers.

