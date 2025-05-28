Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000 Sq. Ft. Plot In Ayodhya

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000 Sq. Ft. Plot In Ayodhya

This marks his fourth major investment in Ayodhya and is reportedly located near the upscale ‘Sarayu’ real estate development where he already holds property.

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000 Sq. Ft. Plot In Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan


Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has made yet another significant real estate investment in Ayodhya. As per a reports, the Bollywood icon has purchased a 25,000 sq. ft. plot in the city for ₹40 crore.

This marks his fourth major investment in Ayodhya and is reportedly located near the upscale ‘Sarayu’ real estate development where he already holds property.

Actor Invested ₹10 Crore Each in Anand Pandit’s Real Estate Ventures

Just days before this latest Ayodhya acquisition, Bachchan invested ₹10 crore each in a real estate company owned by noted film producer Anand Pandit. The move signals Big B’s growing interest in real estate as a serious financial venture beyond the silver screen.

According to Mint, before the inauguration of the Ram Temple last year, Amitabh Bachchan had bought a 5,372 sq. ft. plot in Ayodhya for ₹4.54 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, he acquired a massive 54,000 sq. ft. plot in the city, which is registered under his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s trust. The actor reportedly plans to build a memorial in his father’s honour on that land.

Bollywood’s First Family Revealed to Own Assets Worth ₹1,578 Crore

Real estate isn’t the only arena where the Bachchan family has shown financial might. Jaya Bachchan, during her Rajya Sabha affidavit submission, revealed that she and Amitabh Bachchan jointly own assets totaling ₹1,578 crore.

This includes ₹849.11 crore in movable assets and ₹729.77 crore in immovable properties—figures that have likely appreciated since the declaration.

Amitabh Bachchan also made headlines for selling a luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri for a whopping ₹83 crore. According to The Times of India, the property was purchased in 2021 for ₹31 crore, making this a highly profitable transaction for the actor.

In addition to these investments, the actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan reportedly purchased 10 apartments last year, collectively valued at ₹25 crore. This indicates a strategic focus on building long-term real estate wealth alongside their entertainment careers.

ALSO READ: It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Filed under

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN amitabh bachchan Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000...
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jo

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With...
Child’s Play actor Ed G

I Know It Was Wrong And It Was Illegal: Chucky Actor Ed Gale Once Admitted...
Ed Gale, known for playin

How Did Ed Gale Die? Actor Best Known For Playing ‘Chucky,’ Passes Away At 61...
Donald Trump

We Don’t Want Shopping Centres Exploding: Donald Trump Suggests 15% Cap Instead Of 31% On...
Secretary of State Marco

Americans Have Been Harassed, Says Marco Rubio As He Announces New Visa Ban Rule On...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With...

I Know It Was Wrong And It Was Illegal: Chucky Actor Ed Gale Once Admitted To Sexting A 14-Year-Old Yet Escaped Arrest

I Know It Was Wrong And It Was Illegal: Chucky Actor Ed Gale Once Admitted...

How Did Ed Gale Die? Actor Best Known For Playing ‘Chucky,’ Passes Away At 61 In Hospice

How Did Ed Gale Die? Actor Best Known For Playing ‘Chucky,’ Passes Away At 61...

We Don’t Want Shopping Centres Exploding: Donald Trump Suggests 15% Cap Instead Of 31% On Foreign Students At Harvard

We Don’t Want Shopping Centres Exploding: Donald Trump Suggests 15% Cap Instead Of 31% On...

Americans Have Been Harassed, Says Marco Rubio As He Announces New Visa Ban Rule On Foreigners Who Censor Americans On Social Media

Americans Have Been Harassed, Says Marco Rubio As He Announces New Visa Ban Rule On...

Entertainment

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With

I Know It Was Wrong And It Was Illegal: Chucky Actor Ed Gale Once Admitted To Sexting A 14-Year-Old Yet Escaped Arrest

I Know It Was Wrong And It Was Illegal: Chucky Actor Ed Gale Once Admitted

How Did Ed Gale Die? Actor Best Known For Playing ‘Chucky,’ Passes Away At 61 In Hospice

How Did Ed Gale Die? Actor Best Known For Playing ‘Chucky,’ Passes Away At 61

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You