How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday on March 14 and, ahead of the special occasion, he hosted a meet-and-greet session with the media.

The event took an exciting turn when he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri, whom he has known for 25 years.

Aamir Khan Confirms Relationship with Gauri

During the press interaction, Aamir revealed his relationship with Gauri, stating, “Gauri and I met 25 years ago, and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

This revelation took many by surprise, as Aamir had managed to keep his relationship out of the public eye until now.

The actor also shared that he recently introduced Gauri to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence. This suggests that Aamir is comfortable making his relationship public and has already introduced her to some of his closest friends in the industry.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Providing more insight into Gauri’s background, Aamir shared, “Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day.” While further details about Gauri are yet to be revealed, it is clear that she is involved in the film industry in a professional capacity.

In a playful reference to his role as Bhuvan in the classic film Lagaan, Aamir remarked, “Bhuvan ko apni Gauri mil gayi.” This was a nod to the character Gauri from Lagaan, played by Gracy Singh, who was in love with Bhuvan in the film.

At the event, Aamir showcased his romantic side by singing a few lines from the classic Bollywood song “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein” for Gauri.

Aamir Khan on Marriage Plans

Addressing speculation about his marriage plans, Aamir humorously remarked, “I don’t know if marriage suits me at the age of 60.”

However, he emphasized that his children fully support his relationship and added, “My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives.”

Aamir Khan’s relationship with Gauri has now been officially confirmed, and he seems to be in a happy and committed phase of his life. With his 60th birthday celebration set to take place, fans are eager to see what the future holds for the actor, both personally and professionally.

Aamir Khan’s Marriages: A Detailed Look

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, has been married twice in his life. His personal life has always been a topic of interest among fans and the media. Here’s a detailed breakdown of his marriages and relationships:

First Marriage: Reena Dutta (1986–2002)

Who is Reena Dutta?

Reena Dutta was Aamir Khan’s first wife. She was not from the film industry and maintained a private life despite being married to a superstar.

Aamir and Reena were neighbors and had a long-standing friendship before they fell in love. Aamir, in his early years, had a deep affection for Reena and reportedly even wrote a love letter to her with his blood (a dramatic gesture that he later admitted was not a good idea).

Marriage and Family Life

Aamir and Reena got married in 1986, just before Aamir’s Bollywood debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). Their marriage remained strong for several years, and they had two children:

Junaid Khan (born 1993) – He has been involved in film production and is set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Ira Khan (born 1997) – She is a theater director and has openly discussed her mental health struggles.

Divorce in 2002

After 16 years of marriage, Aamir and Reena decided to separate. Their divorce was amicable, and Aamir has often spoken highly of Reena, crediting her for being a great mother and friend. They continue to co-parent their children and maintain a cordial relationship.

Second Marriage: Kiran Rao (2005–2021)

Who is Kiran Rao?

Kiran Rao is a filmmaker and producer. She worked as an assistant director on Lagaan (2001), where she met Aamir.

How Did Their Relationship Begin?

After his divorce from Reena, Aamir and Kiran became close. They bonded over their shared passion for cinema and intellectual conversations. In 2005, they got married in a private ceremony.

Family Life and Parenthood

In 2011, Aamir and Kiran welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy. Aamir has expressed that fatherhood with Kiran was a beautiful experience, and they were deeply involved in raising Azad together.

Divorce in 2021

After 16 years of marriage, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in July 2021. They emphasized that they were not breaking their family but rather evolving their relationship. They continue to work together professionally, especially through their production house.