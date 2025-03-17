How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

Expressing his excitement, O’Brien humorously referenced actor Adrien Brody’s unfinished speech from his 2003 Oscar win, saying, “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”

Renowned comedian and late-night host Conan O’Brien is set to return to the Oscars stage in 2026. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially announced on Monday that O’Brien will host the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 15, 2026.

Forget the pot of gold—this St. Patrick’s Day, we’re giving you something even better. @ConanOBrien is officially returning to host the 98th Oscars! pic.twitter.com/Z2zOKbGO5Q Advertisement · Scroll to continue — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 17, 2025

Conan O’Brien’s Reveals Why Is He Hosting the Oscars Again

Expressing his excitement, O’Brien humorously referenced actor Adrien Brody’s unfinished speech from his 2003 Oscar win, saying, “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”

O’Brien’s first stint as Oscars host in 2025 was a resounding success, drawing the largest broadcast audience in five years.

The 97th Academy Awards attracted approximately 19.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched prime-time entertainment show of 2025. The telecast saw a significant boost among younger audiences, particularly those watching on mobile devices and laptops.

AI Says Conan O’Brien Has NEVER Hosted The Oscars

While enquiring asked how many times Conan O’Brien hosted the Oscars, AI left us stunned with its reply saying he has never hosted the Oscars.

However, to answer the question, Conan O’Brien has hosted the Oscars once so far. He made his Academy Awards hosting debut at the 97th Oscars in 2025 and has been confirmed to return as the host for the 98th Academy Awards in 2026. This means that by 2026, he will have hosted the Oscars twice.

Academy & Disney TV Executives Praise Conan O’Brien

Following the success of the 2025 Oscars, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich praised O’Brien’s hosting skills saying, “Conan’s unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I’m excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance.”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang also applauded the entire production team, calling O’Brien the “perfect host” who led the ceremony with humor, warmth, and reverence.

Returning Production Team for the 2026 Oscars

The 98th Academy Awards will bring back a familiar production team, including:

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan as executive producers

Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney as producers

The decision to confirm next year’s Oscars host and production team so early—less than a month after the 2025 ceremony—is an unusual move by the film academy and ABC.

Oscars 2025: A Social Media Success

This year’s Oscars telecast outperformed both the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl in social media engagement, according to Oscars organizers. The simultaneous streaming of the event on Hulu contributed to its digital success, despite some technical glitches.

With Conan O’Brien returning for the 2026 Oscars, audiences can expect another entertaining and unforgettable awards ceremony!