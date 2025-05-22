Home
How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

Sonu Nigam


Renowned Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to express his anger after a fake post attributed to him went viral.

The post, which criticized Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, was actually made by an X (formerly Twitter) user with a similar name—Sonu Nigam Singh—but was widely mistaken to be the singer’s own comment.

“I Am Not on X”: Sonu Nigam Reiterates

Sonu Nigam, clearly frustrated, shared screenshots of the misleading post and criticized news outlets, especially Times of India, for publishing misinformation.

“How many times have I declared I am not on Twitter?” he wrote. “Spreading misinformation on my name is only going to poison the minds of people who have loved me so much all these years.”

Sonu Nigam Had Earlier Warned About the Fake Account

This is not the first time the singer has had to clarify the matter. Back in February, Nigam issued a public statement saying, “I am not on Twitter or X.”

He also highlighted the danger such misattributions pose to his personal safety and reputation. “Can you imagine a single controversial post from this Sonu Nigam Singh, can put me or my family’s life in danger?” he said.

Sonu Nigam Singh Claims He’s a Criminal Lawyer

The owner of the misleading X account, Sonu Nigam Singh, clarified in June last year that they were not impersonating the singer. He claimed the name was his legal birth name and identified himself as a criminal lawyer from Bihar. Despite this clarification, the confusion has continued, leading to repeated misinformation.

Amid the ongoing identity confusion, Sonu Nigam found himself in further controversy. An FIR was lodged against him on May 3 by Dharmaraj A, president of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

The charges stemmed from a Bengaluru concert on April 22, where Nigam allegedly refused to sing in Kannada and compared the situation to the Pahalgam attack, which many found offensive.

The viral post attributed to Nigam criticizing MP Tejasvi Surya added more fuel to the fire. With many media portals misreporting the comment as coming from the singer, public outrage intensified, making the situation worse for Nigam, who has now threatened legal action against those misusing his name.

