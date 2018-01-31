Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, which was released in China On January 19 has now collected a whopping amount of Rs 461.91 crore. The film stars Dangal fame Zaira Wasim in the lead role. Secret Superstar has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence.

Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has become a massive hit in China and has collected a whopping amount of Rs 461.91 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark anytime soon at the China Box Office. It is not the first movie featuring Aamir Khan which has minted so much of money in China. His previous film Dangal collected a massive amount of Rs 12,000 crore in China and now with the latest figures of musical drama Secret Superstar, we are sure that the actor is going to break another record in China.

Aamir, who is also called Mr Perfectionist, has shattered the Chinese market and perfectly knows as to which of his films can attract the audience to the cinema halls. Aamir Khan’s phenomenal fan following, which had increased in China with 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal, helped Secret Superstar enjoy a great opening at the China box office. The film collected $ 6.79 million (Rs 43.35 crore) on its opening day and surpassed Aamir’s Dangal by a huge margin to become the highest Bollywood opener in the country.

While PK collected Rs 127 crore in the opening weekend in China, Secret Superstar minted Rs 173 crore in just three days of its release.