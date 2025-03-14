Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is from Bangalore and has been associated with the beauty and salon industry. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore.

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Aamir Khan and his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt


Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised fans and the media by introducing his partner, Gauri Spratt, at a pre-birthday meet and greet in Mumbai.

The revelation sparked curiosity about Gauri, a Bangalore-based businesswoman, as Aamir shared insights into their relationship and how he is preparing her for public attention.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aamir Khan Goes Public with His Relationship

At the event held on Thursday ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan openly spoke about his relationship with Gauri Spratt. When asked why he chose to reveal it now, he explained, “We are committed now and feel secure enough in our relationship to share it with you. This way, I won’t have to hide anything anymore.”

The actor acknowledged that stepping into the spotlight would be a new experience for Gauri and that he had tried to prepare her for the intense media scrutiny that comes with dating a public figure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He added, “I have tried to explain to her what the media frenzy will be like. She is not used to it, but I hope you all will be kind.”

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For Gauri Spratt?

As Gauri Spratt is now in the public eye, Aamir was asked whether he planned to provide security for her. The actor confirmed that he had already taken steps in that direction.

“Yes, I have hired security for her, mainly for my personal peace of mind,” he revealed. However, he expressed hope that such measures would not be necessary in the long run.

Speaking of how much he spent on private security for Gauri, the exact numbers are unknown but Bollywood stars are known to splurge anywhere between 20lakhs to 40 lakhs per month on the same.

Gauri Spratt is from Bangalore and has been associated with the beauty and salon industry. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri has been actively involved in the business and currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Aamir and Gauri have known each other for 25 years and began dating 18 months ago. She also has a six-year-old child, making her new journey alongside Aamir even more significant.

With Aamir Khan now openly embracing his relationship, all eyes will be on how the couple navigates the attention that comes with being in the public spotlight.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am  

Filed under

Aamir khan Gauri Spratt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure
newsx

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!
The search operation to r

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway
The driver of the Jaffar

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack
Aamir Khan and his new gi

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?
Police

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To