How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised fans and the media by introducing his partner, Gauri Spratt, at a pre-birthday meet and greet in Mumbai.

The revelation sparked curiosity about Gauri, a Bangalore-based businesswoman, as Aamir shared insights into their relationship and how he is preparing her for public attention.

Aamir Khan Goes Public with His Relationship

At the event held on Thursday ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan openly spoke about his relationship with Gauri Spratt. When asked why he chose to reveal it now, he explained, “We are committed now and feel secure enough in our relationship to share it with you. This way, I won’t have to hide anything anymore.”

The actor acknowledged that stepping into the spotlight would be a new experience for Gauri and that he had tried to prepare her for the intense media scrutiny that comes with dating a public figure.

He added, “I have tried to explain to her what the media frenzy will be like. She is not used to it, but I hope you all will be kind.”

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For Gauri Spratt?

As Gauri Spratt is now in the public eye, Aamir was asked whether he planned to provide security for her. The actor confirmed that he had already taken steps in that direction.

“Yes, I have hired security for her, mainly for my personal peace of mind,” he revealed. However, he expressed hope that such measures would not be necessary in the long run.

Speaking of how much he spent on private security for Gauri, the exact numbers are unknown but Bollywood stars are known to splurge anywhere between 20lakhs to 40 lakhs per month on the same.

Gauri Spratt is from Bangalore and has been associated with the beauty and salon industry. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri has been actively involved in the business and currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Aamir and Gauri have known each other for 25 years and began dating 18 months ago. She also has a six-year-old child, making her new journey alongside Aamir even more significant.

With Aamir Khan now openly embracing his relationship, all eyes will be on how the couple navigates the attention that comes with being in the public spotlight.