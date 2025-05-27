How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and several others.

Housefull 5 is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 350 crore

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar is all geared up to make a comeback in the slapstick comedy genre with his much-anticipated film Housefull 5.

The film’s trailer was launched in a grand event in Mumbai, grabbing attention not just for the movie but also for Akshay’s witty exchange with a journalist during the event.

Akshay Kumar Hilariously Shuts Down Reporter Asking About His Fee

During the trailer launch, a journalist questioned the cast’s remuneration and the overall budget of the film. When asked specifically about his fee, Akshay responded in his signature humorous style, “Maine paise liye honge to main tujhe kyu bataunga? Tu hamara bhatija lagta hai?”

He further quipped, “I took a very good amount and the film has also been made on a very good budget. Aaj khushi ka din hai. Raid daalna hai tujhe? Chhod na.”

Reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹350 crore, Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble of nearly 20 actors.

reporter:- akshay ji aapne housefull 5 karne ke kitne

paise liye akshay : tujhe kyun bataaun tu mera bhatija lagta hai 😂#AkshayKumar #Housefull5Trailer pic.twitter.com/pswsQRHp8o — 𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙩𝙖ʰᵒᵘˢᵉᶠᵘˡˡ⁵ (@Swetaakkian) May 27, 2025

How Much Does Akshay Kumar Charge For A Movie?

As of 2025, Akshay Kumar reportedly charges between ₹60 crore to ₹135 crore per film, depending on the project’s scale, production house, and his involvement in profit sharing or back-end deals.

Breakdown:

Standard Films: ₹60–₹80 crore.

Big-Budget Productions / Franchise Films (like Housefull, Hera Pheri, Welcome): ₹100–₹135 crore.

Profit-Sharing Model: In some cases, Akshay reduces his upfront fee in exchange for a significant share in the profits (common in films produced by his own banner or close collaborators like Sajid Nadiadwala).

He is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and often delivers multiple releases a year, increasing his overall annual income significantly.

Housefull 5 Cast

The story of Housefull 5 unfolds on a cruise ship where the star-studded cast encounters a murder mystery. A dead body is discovered onboard, leading to chaos as multiple suspects emerge. Amid the hunt for the real killer and a billion-dollar treasure, a series of comedic errors ensues, promising a laugh-out-loud cinematic experience.

Sajid Nadiadwala Confirms Multiple Endings for Housefull 5

Adding a unique twist to the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that Housefull 5 will feature multiple climaxes. “There will be a different killer every time you watch the film,” he shared, suggesting that each viewing might offer a fresh surprise.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to release in theatres on June 6. After the trailer drop, fans flooded social media with positive reactions, calling the film a “genuinely laughter riot” and praising Akshay Kumar’s impeccable comic timing.

