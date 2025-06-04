According to Dr. Jonny Betteridge, founder of JB Aesthetics in London, reversing age-related changes in someone nearing 70 often involves a combination of advanced procedures—including a deep plane facelift, neck lift, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), and fat grafting.

Kris Jenner is turning heads—and timelines—after revealing what fans are calling her most jaw-dropping transformation yet. At 69, the Kardashian matriarch has stunned followers with a refreshed, age-defying look that has even left dermatologists and beauty enthusiasts in awe.

While subtle procedures are no surprise in Hollywood, Kris seems to have taken anti-ageing to a whole new level—some say even outpacing tech mogul and biohacking devotee Bryan Johnson.

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kris Jenner’s facelift

Kim Kardashian didn’t stay silent for long. The SKIMS mogul weighed in on her mom’s dramatic new look in a way only Kim could—through wit and Instagram. Sharing a snap of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton wearing a shirt that boldly stated “I’LL HAVE WHAT KRIS JENNER IS HAVING,” Kim added her own caption: “@chrisappleton1 me too babe!!!”

Her playful nod sent fans into a frenzy and solidified Kris’ glow-up as the talk of the town.

Facelifts and Fix-Ups: A Kardashian Tradition

Though Kris hasn’t publicly detailed the specifics of her latest procedures, she has historically been candid about her cosmetic enhancements. Longtime fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember various moments where Kris openly discussed her beauty treatments—like her now-iconic earlobe reduction.

This particular procedure was prompted by an offhand comment from Kim, which led Kris to scrutinize her ears in the mirror. “Ever since Kim made a comment about my ears, I’ve always wondered,” she admitted on the show. After learning that ears (and noses) keep growing with age, she decided it was time to act.

Injectables Remain a Beauty Staple for Kris Jenner

Kris has never shied away from praising the power of injectables—particularly Botox. “It’s a one-stop shop for me,” she previously told People magazine. “If you’re responsible and talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something I’ve been using for a long time.”

For Kris, beauty maintenance doesn’t have to be overly complex. In fact, she keeps it surprisingly low-key. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure, and a little Botox—and I’m good to go,” she said. “I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

As social media continues buzzing about her age-defying appearance, Kris Jenner’s latest glow-up proves one thing: in the world of celebrity transformations, she’s still setting the bar. Whether it’s injectables, facelifts, or simply knowing what works best for her, Kris has mastered the art of staying fabulous at any age—and Kim Kardashian is clearly here for it.

Kris Jenner’s Facelift Reportedly Cost a Jaw-Dropping £100,000

Kris Jenner is believed to have undergone a deep plane facelift with an estimated price tag of £100,000—far exceeding the standard £25,000 to £60,000 range for such procedures. While the figure might seem staggering to most, it’s a drop in the bucket for someone of Jenner’s stature in the entertainment industry.

In a world where “just drink water” no longer cuts it for anti-ageing, Kris has been refreshingly transparent about her cosmetic journey. Many of her enhancements, including surgeries and skin treatments, have even been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to Dr. Jonny Betteridge, founder of JB Aesthetics in London, reversing age-related changes in someone nearing 70 often involves a combination of advanced procedures—including a deep plane facelift, neck lift, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), and fat grafting.

Though the transformation is undeniably impressive, the cost reflects the high standards of Hollywood’s elite. With six-figure cosmetic procedures gaining popularity, Kris Jenner may well be ushering in a new era of luxury-level beauty makeovers.

