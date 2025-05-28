Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Rajinikanth earns ₹150 crore for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s total budget is ₹375 crore, with major pre-release recoveries in place.

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You


Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for his most ambitious project yet — ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, marking the first-ever collaboration between the veteran actor and the blockbuster filmmaker, is being made on a staggering budget of ₹375 crore, according to a recent Pinkvilla report.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Set Remuneration Records

According to sources close to the production, Rajinikanth has received ₹150 crore as an upfront salary, making it one of the highest remunerations ever paid to an Indian actor. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also set a record, reportedly being paid ₹50 crore for directing the film.

“Rajinikanth has bagged an upfront salary of ₹150 crore for Coolie, which is amongst the highest of all time for an actor. Lokesh Kanagaraj got ₹50 crore, a record-breaking fee for a director,” the report quoted a source.

Film’s Budget Distribution

The film’s core production cost (excluding promotional expenses) is ₹350 crore, split as follows:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • ₹150 crore – Rajinikanth’s remuneration

  • ₹50 crore – Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fee

  • ₹150 crore – Production, VFX, sets, and cast fees

Additionally, ₹25 crore has been allocated for print and publicity, pushing the overall budget to ₹375 crore.

Massive Pre-Release Business: Why ‘Coolie’ Is Considered Risk-Free

Despite the massive budget, Coolie is already seen as a financially secure venture, thanks to its strong pre-release business:

  • Digital rights: ₹130 crore

  • Satellite rights: ₹90 crore

  • Music rights: ₹20 crore

  • Total non-theatrical revenue: ₹240 crore

This leaves ₹135 crore to be recovered through theatrical release, which is considered achievable given Rajinikanth’s pan-India popularity and the buzz around the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Star-Studded Cast & Pan-India Release

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features an ensemble cast including:

  • Nagarjuna

  • Aamir Khan

  • Upendra

  • Shruti Haasan

The film is produced by Sun Pictures and will hit theatres worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and other Indian languages on August 14, 2025, in standard and IMAX formats.

What’s Next for Rajinikanth?

Post Coolie, Rajinikanth will collaborate again with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the action-drama ‘Jailer 2’, scheduled to release in 2026.

ALSO READ: Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role in Pushpa: “They Spoke to Me First”

Filed under

Coolie movie budget Lokesh Kanagaraj Rajinikanth film Rajinikanth Coolie salary

newsx

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...
newsx

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You
newsx

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It
newsx

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...
Power Prices Hit Zero In

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand
As temperatures soar, sta

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Entertainment

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You