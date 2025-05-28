How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Rajinikanth earns ₹150 crore for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s total budget is ₹375 crore, with major pre-release recoveries in place.

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for his most ambitious project yet — ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, marking the first-ever collaboration between the veteran actor and the blockbuster filmmaker, is being made on a staggering budget of ₹375 crore, according to a recent Pinkvilla report.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Set Remuneration Records

According to sources close to the production, Rajinikanth has received ₹150 crore as an upfront salary, making it one of the highest remunerations ever paid to an Indian actor. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also set a record, reportedly being paid ₹50 crore for directing the film.

“Rajinikanth has bagged an upfront salary of ₹150 crore for Coolie, which is amongst the highest of all time for an actor. Lokesh Kanagaraj got ₹50 crore, a record-breaking fee for a director,” the report quoted a source.

Film’s Budget Distribution

The film’s core production cost (excluding promotional expenses) is ₹350 crore, split as follows:

₹150 crore – Rajinikanth’s remuneration

₹50 crore – Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fee

₹150 crore – Production, VFX, sets, and cast fees

Additionally, ₹25 crore has been allocated for print and publicity, pushing the overall budget to ₹375 crore.

Massive Pre-Release Business: Why ‘Coolie’ Is Considered Risk-Free

Despite the massive budget, Coolie is already seen as a financially secure venture, thanks to its strong pre-release business:

Digital rights: ₹130 crore

Satellite rights: ₹90 crore

Music rights: ₹20 crore

Total non-theatrical revenue: ₹240 crore

This leaves ₹135 crore to be recovered through theatrical release, which is considered achievable given Rajinikanth’s pan-India popularity and the buzz around the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Star-Studded Cast & Pan-India Release

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features an ensemble cast including:

Nagarjuna

Aamir Khan

Upendra

Shruti Haasan

The film is produced by Sun Pictures and will hit theatres worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and other Indian languages on August 14, 2025, in standard and IMAX formats.

What’s Next for Rajinikanth?

Post Coolie, Rajinikanth will collaborate again with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the action-drama ‘Jailer 2’, scheduled to release in 2026.

