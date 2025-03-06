Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Investigators confirmed that the total value of seized assets in this case has risen to ₹17.29 crore, which includes ₹4.73 crore in additional assets apart from the confiscated gold.

Ranya Rao Drug Case


Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested on Wednesday at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, for her alleged involvement in gold smuggling from Dubai.

Officials confiscated nearly 15 kilograms of gold bars, valued at ₹12.56 crore, from her possession. As the investigation progresses, new and shocking revelations continue to surface.

Ranya Rao’s Frequent Dubai Trips Raise Suspicion

Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, reportedly traveled to Dubai 30 times over the past year. Investigators believe that during each trip, she smuggled kilos of gold.

As per a report by India Today, she was allegedly paid ₹1 lakh per kilogram of smuggled gold, accumulating earnings of approximately ₹12-13 lakh per trip.

Authorities have discovered that Ranya Rao repeatedly used customized jackets and waist belts to transport gold undetected. These modified accessories were allegedly reused in multiple smuggling operations.

During her arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), she was caught concealing gold bars inside her modified jacket.

How Ranya Rao Was Caught by DRI Officials?

Due to her frequent trips to Dubai, Rao was reportedly under surveillance for some time. On Wednesday, DRI officials intercepted her at Bengaluru airport just as she was about to clear security.

Upon being questioned, Ranya claimed she was the daughter of IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, currently serving as DGP of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation. However, authorities, acting on prior intelligence, proceeded with a detailed frisking, leading to the discovery of the hidden gold.

Total Seizure in the Case Reaches ₹17.29 Crore

Investigators confirmed that the total value of seized assets in this case has risen to ₹17.29 crore, which includes ₹4.73 crore in additional assets apart from the confiscated gold.

Following his stepdaughter’s arrest, IPS officer Ramachandra Rao expressed shock and disbelief at the incident.

“I was also shocked and devastated when I first learned about this through the media. I had no prior knowledge of any such activities. Like any other father, I was deeply disturbed. She does not live with us and stays separately with her husband. There might be personal disputes involved. Nevertheless, the law will take its own course, and there is no stain on my career. I have nothing more to say,” he stated, as quoted by ANI.

