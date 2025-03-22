How Much Did Shreya Ghoshal Charge For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Shreya Ghoshal mesmerized the IPL audience, performing a special song for each of the 10 IPL franchises.

The much-awaited 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 began with a spectacular opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 22 (Saturday).

Unlike previous seasons, this year’s IPL featured grand opening events at all 13 venues, turning the tournament into a season-long celebration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shah Rukh Khan Headlines IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan will be the star attraction at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. The megastar is expected to kick off the celebrations with a special monologue before engaging with players from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Apart from SRK, other confirmed performers include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shreya Ghoshal – Renowned playback singer

Disha Patani – Bollywood actress and dancer

Karan Aujla – Popular Punjabi singer and rapper

The event featureed live music, dance performances, laser shows, and a showcase of West Bengal’s art and culture.

Shreya Ghoshal mesmerized the IPL audience, performing a special song for each of the 10 IPL franchises. Speaking of the singer’s fee, it is not clear how much did the singer charge for the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony. However, there are rumours she might have charged anything between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 5 Crore.

IPL 2025 Opening Match: KKR vs RCB in a High-Stakes Clash

Following the ceremony, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in the tournament opener. This season brings a fresh twist, with both teams led by new captains:

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR Captain)

Rajat Patidar (RCB Captain)

However, weather reports indicate a chance of rain during the match, which could impact the highly anticipated game.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time & Venue

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

For the first time since 2015, Kolkata will host the IPL opening ceremony. As per the IPL rules, the home ground of the defending champions hosts the opening ceremony, the first match, and the final. Hence, Eden Gardens will also be the venue for the IPL 2025 final on May 25.

Dignitaries Attending IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries are expected to attend the glamorous opening ceremony, adding to the grandeur of the event.

Where to Watch IPL 2025 Live – TV Broadcast & Online Streaming

Fans can watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony and matches live on Star Sports channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD

Star Sports Khel & Star Sports 3