Saturday, April 12, 2025
How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in ‘Nasha’ from Raid 2. The trending song follows her hit 'Aaj Ki Raat.' She reportedly charged ₹1 crore again for her dance performance.

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!


Tamannaah Bhatia, widely known as the “Milky Beauty” of South Indian cinema, has once again captured fans’ hearts with her latest special dance number ‘Nasha’ from the upcoming Bollywood film Raid 2. Starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the movie has already generated buzz, and Tamannaah’s appearance in the song has taken that excitement to a whole new level.

From South Indian Stardom to Bollywood Dance Fame

Tamannaah is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Tamil and Telugu films, having delivered multiple blockbusters over the years. Though her transition to Bollywood started slowly, she quickly rose to fame with her eye-catching dance performances in Hindi films.

HD wallpaper: group of woman dancing in stage, Tamanna, Item Song, Speedunnodu | Wallpaper Flare

‘Aaj Ki Raat’ in Stree 2 Was a Game-Changer

Her special appearance in ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2 turned out to be a massive hit. Dressed in a shimmering green outfit, Tamannaah lit up the screen with her stunning moves and expressions. Fans praised her powerful performance and called it one of the best item songs in recent times.

Stree 2: Aaj Ki Raat Full Version Releases On Youtube Tamannaah Bhatia's Viral Video Leaves Social

Now, Tamannaah is back with another sensational number ‘Nasha’, choreographed by the talented duo Piyush-Shazia. Her bold and glamorous avatar, along with her high-energy dance, has taken the internet by storm. The full song is now trending across social media platforms, and fans can’t stop raving about her style, grace, and screen presence.

As per buzz in the industry, Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly charged ₹1 crore for her appearance in ‘Nasha’, the same fee she was paid for ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. Given her immense popularity, magnetic screen presence, and unmatched dance talent, makers believe her involvement adds significant value to any film’s promotional campaign.

ALSO READ: How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging For Her Comeback To Krrish 4 With Hrithik Roshan?

