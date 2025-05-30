Swift has long voiced her concerns about artists not owning their masters. When Braun’s deal was made public, she condemned it as taking away her life’s work and placing it in the hands of someone who, she claimed, tried to dismantle it.

Taylor Swift buys back masters of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital

Pop icon Taylor Swift has officially reclaimed the master recordings of her first six studio albums by buying them back from Shamrock Capital, the firm that acquired them in 2020.

This move marks the end of a long legal and personal battle over the ownership of her original music, which had initially been sold to music executive Scooter Braun in 2019 before being transferred to Shamrock.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Victory on Social Media

On Friday, Swift took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting a photo with her six reclaimed albums and captioning it, “You belong with me,” along with six heart emojis in different colours. She also published a heartfelt letter on her official website. Notably, comments on her Instagram post were turned off.

“The Best Things That Have Ever Been Mine Finally Actually Are”

In her letter, Swift expressed deep gratitude toward her fans, saying, “I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.” She called the achievement a dream come true, stating, “The best things that have ever been mine finally actually are.”

This new agreement grants Swift full ownership over not just the audio masters, but also all associated content—including music videos, concert footage, album artwork, photography, and unreleased songs from her early discography.

$300 Million Deal Gives Swift Back Her Legacy

Shamrock Capital had previously acquired the rights to Swift’s original albums—from her 2006 debut through 2017’s Reputation—for a deal reported to be worth over $300 million.

This included Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. Scooter Braun originally obtained those recordings by purchasing Big Machine Label Group in 2019 for a similar sum.

After leaving Big Machine in 2018, Swift signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group and Republic Records, where she secured ownership of all her future masters. These include albums like Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), Midnights (2022), and The Tortured Poets Department (2023).

Swift has long voiced her concerns about artists not owning their masters. When Braun’s deal was made public, she condemned it as taking away her life’s work and placing it in the hands of someone who, she claimed, tried to dismantle it.

She also turned down a partnership offer from Shamrock to avoid Braun benefiting financially from her music.

Taylor’s Version Rerecordings Rewrite Music History

In response to losing her masters, Swift began rerecording her early albums under the “Taylor’s Version” project. So far, she has released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version)—all of which have seen tremendous commercial success. In fact, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) posted the largest opening week sales of her career.

In her letter, Swift confirmed that her debut album has been fully rerecorded and she’s thrilled with the results. However, she admitted that rerecording Reputation has been more emotionally difficult, noting that the original was so deeply connected to a particular chapter in her life that it’s been hard to revisit.

Swift credited her fans and the record-breaking Eras Tour for making the repurchase possible. “The success story you turned the Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music,” she wrote.

The tour spanned 149 performances and generated over $2 billion in ticket sales, establishing Swift as one of the most influential artists in the world.