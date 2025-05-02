Home
  How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here's What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

Vogue’s Eaddy Kiernan, one of the key Met Gala organizers, revealed that the seating chart is carefully curated over months. The process begins as early as December and finalizes closer to the event.

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

Guests are treated to a cocktail hour, dinner, and exclusive performances


Everyone knows the Met Gala is the pinnacle of fashion and celebrity culture—but what actually happens inside once the red carpet ends? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the exclusive evening, from seating strategies to fine dining and secret performances.

The Price of Entry: More Than Just an Invitation

Getting into the Met Gala takes more than fame—it takes approval from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and a serious budget. According to The New York Times, tickets for the 2025 gala cost $75,000 each, with tables for 10 starting at $350,000.

But celebrities don’t usually foot the bill. Fashion houses, brands, and corporate sponsors typically buy tables and then decide which stars to invite—pending Wintour’s approval.

Who Sits Where? Strategic Seating Plans

Vogue’s Eaddy Kiernan, one of the key Met Gala organizers, revealed that the seating chart is carefully curated over months. The process begins as early as December and finalizes closer to the event.

“We consider who would spark great conversations,” Kiernan shared. “We love pairing people who may not know each other but have surprising common ground.”

This deliberate arrangement isn’t just for show—meaningful interactions can lead to high-stakes business deals or creative collaborations.

Dress to Impress: Fashion Meets Theme

Attendees walk the carpet in looks meticulously crafted to align with the evening’s theme. For instance, Blake Lively’s regal ensemble at the 2018 event reflected that year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Once inside, guests are treated to luxury hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails. In 2019, the menu featured items like crispy sea bass, foie gras, and mini BLT towers, according to the Associated Press.

Photos from 2023 also captured trays of artfully crafted drinks, adding to the gala’s elite atmosphere.

Private Exhibit Viewing: A Night at the Museum

During the cocktail hour, guests explore the museum’s curated exhibit. In 2021, the display titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” showcased over 100 garments from different eras, arranged to reflect emotions like joy, nostalgia, and desire.

As the evening progresses, attendees are ushered to their themed dining tables. For the 2024 event themed “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion”, caterer Olivier Cheng curated a fairytale-inspired menu.

Highlights included:

Spring salad with elderflower foam and butterfly croutons

Filet of beef with a tortellini rose

Dessert inspired by Snow White’s apple—a red glazed almond cremeux in the shape of an apple

In past years, menus included items like lamb chops, branzino, and gold-dusted desserts.

Star-Studded Performances: A Surprise Element

Live performances are a Met Gala tradition. Ariana Grande lit up the 2024 stage with hits like “7 Rings” and “We Can’t Be Friends”, and even performed “Once Upon a Dream” to honor the theme. She was joined by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Past acts include:

Lady Gaga (2010) – “Bad Romance”

Frank Ocean (2014) – “Super Rich Kids”

Madonna (2018) – “Like a Prayer”

Justin Bieber (2021) – Surprise set in denim-on-denim

