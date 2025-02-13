Millie Bobby Brown's earnings per movie can vary depending on the project, her role, and her level of involvement.

Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up in a Vanity Fair cover story about the dangers of her film contracts being leaked online.

These leaks, which included details of her $10 million salary for Enola Holmes 2 and the disclosure of her Stranger Things earnings, have raised serious concerns regarding privacy and the protection of young stars.

The Impact of Contract Leaks on Young Actors

In 2022, it was reported that Brown earned $10 million for starring in and producing Enola Holmes 2, making it the highest salary ever for an actor under 20.

Additionally, leaks revealed that she earned at least $250,000 per episode for Stranger Things starting in its third season. While Brown did not confirm or deny these specific figures, she emphasized the danger of such contracts being made public.

She told Vanity Fair that contracts for teen stars should remain private, explaining, “It just puts children in a really dangerous situation.”

Brown credited her parents with providing constant protection throughout her career, making sure she never felt vulnerable to the pressures of fame. “I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most,” Brown shared. She also acknowledged the importance of learning to assert herself at a young age, thanks to her parents’ guidance.

“My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve,” she added. Brown expressed that this parental support gave her the strength to advocate for herself, both on and off set.

The Mental Health Struggles of Teen Stardom

Since Stranger Things launched her career when she was just 11, Brown has been candid about the mental health challenges that come with early fame. She discussed how she’s learned to keep her personal life private and manage her relationships with the press.

“I don’t allow many people into my life, and when I do, I think it should be super moderated,” Brown said. She recalled how invasive press coverage affected her, particularly the paparazzi’s actions when she was just 13. Brown shared an experience where a paparazzo snuck onto a set in Australia and took unauthorized photos of her.

Throughout the interview, Brown stressed the importance of self-advocacy and setting boundaries, something she has learned to prioritize from a young age. “I just like to make sure that I’m advocating for myself,” she said, highlighting the significance of mental health and maintaining control over her personal space amid the pressures of public life.

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn?

Millie Bobby Brown’s earnings per movie can vary depending on the project, her role, and her level of involvement. For example, reports indicate that she earned $10 million for starring in and producing Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix, which is considered a significant salary for an actor under 20.

For her role in Stranger Things, her earnings are said to be at least $250,000 per episode starting in season 3, but her total earnings for any given project can fluctuate based on her contract, production scale, and her involvement as both an actor and producer.

Her income may also differ from one project to another, depending on her role, whether she’s a lead or supporting actor, and whether she’s involved in any additional production responsibilities.