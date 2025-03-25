Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne After Arriving Three Hours Late To Concert

Neha Kakkar Cries On Stage After Reaching 3 Hours Late To Her Melbourne Concert


Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently made headlines after arriving three hours late for a live concert in Melbourne. A video shared on Reddit captures the singer getting emotional on stage, expressing gratitude to the audience for their patience.

Neha Kakkar’s Emotional Apology

In the viral video, Neha Kakkar is seen addressing the crowd and apologizing for the delay. She says, “Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. You have been waiting for so long, and I hate it.”

The songstress added, “I have never made anyone wait like this before. I’m truly sorry! This means a lot to me, and I will always remember this evening. You all have taken time out for me, and I will make sure you have a great time dancing tonight.”

Her emotional speech, however, received mixed reactions from the audience, with some fans showing support while others reacted with frustration.

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert?

Neha Kakkar, as per reports, commands substantial fees for her live performances. For private events such as weddings, her charges typically range between ₹50 lakh to ₹70 lakh. However, these figures can vary based on factors like event location, duration, and specific requirements.​

For public concerts and stage shows, her fees may differ. Some reports suggest that top-tier Bollywood singers can command fees up to ₹5 crore for wedding performances, indicating that concert fees can be substantial. However, exact figures for Neha Kakkar’s concert fees are not specified in the available sources.​

Ticket prices for her concerts also vary. For instance, in the United States, average ticket prices are around $97, with options starting at $49 for upper-level seats and exceeding $200 for premium seating. ​

Audience Reactions: Support and Criticism

While some fans appreciated her performance, others were clearly upset about the delay. Several attendees voiced their disappointment, and some even mocked her emotional breakdown.

One person shouted, “Go back! Rest in your hotel.” Another remarked, “This is not India, you’re in Australia.”

A third attendee added, “We have been waiting for three hours.” Someone sarcastically commented, “Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol. You’re not performing with kids.”

The reactions reflect a divided response from both the live audience and social media users.

Neha Kakkar’s Tour and Recent Performances

Before her Melbourne concert, Neha Kakkar performed in Sydney, sharing glimpses of her show on Instagram. Despite the controversy, she remains a popular Bollywood playback singer known for hit songs like:

Badri Ki Dulhaniya

Sunny Sunny

Coca Cola

Garmi

Gali Gali

As the debate over her Melbourne concert delay continues, her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming performances.

ALSO READ: Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

