How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who recently enjoyed the massive success of Stree 2, has reportedly opted out of Ektaa R Kapoor’s upcoming film, which was to be helmed by Rahi Anil Barve.

According to a report by PeepingMoon, the fallout stems from a disagreement over her remuneration.

Disagreement Over Paycheck and Profit Share

As per insider sources, Shraddha had quoted a fee of ₹17 crore and also requested a share in the film’s profits. The producers, however, were unwilling to meet these demands.

They reportedly felt the financial expectations were excessive, especially for a female-led film that they didn’t believe would ensure profitability under such terms.

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie?

Shraddha Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, has seen a significant rise in her remuneration over the years, reflecting her growing stature and popularity in the film industry.

As of 2025, Shraddha Kapoor’s earnings per film vary depending on the project’s scale and her role. For instance, she reportedly charged ₹7 crore for her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, a romantic comedy where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor . In contrast, for the horror-comedy Stree 2, she received ₹5 crore , as per reports.

Her remuneration can range from ₹7 crore to ₹15 crore per film, placing her among the higher-paid actresses in the industry . This range reflects her versatility and the commercial viability she brings to her projects.

Several factors contribute to Shraddha Kapoor’s earning potential: Box Office Success: Her films like Stree 2 have been major box office hits, boosting her market value.

Brand Endorsements: Shraddha is associated with several top brands, earning approximately ₹1.6 crore per endorsement .

Diverse Roles: Her ability to take on a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to supernatural entities, showcases her versatility and appeal to different audiences.

In summary, Shraddha Kapoor’s remuneration reflects her status as a top-tier actress in Bollywood, with earnings that align with her box office appeal and brand endorsements.

Producers Now Looking for a New Lead Actress

Following the breakdown in negotiations, Shraddha Kapoor has exited the project, leaving the production team in search of a new female lead. Talks are already underway with another prominent Bollywood actress to step into the role initially intended for Shraddha.

The film, according to early details, is being developed as a concept-driven thriller.

Despite the exit, Shraddha Kapoor is still committed to her role in the much-anticipated Stree 3, the third film in the hit horror-comedy franchise from Maddock Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

In Stree 2, Shraddha starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film was a blockbuster hit, earning over ₹800 crore globally, further establishing the franchise as one of Bollywood’s most lucrative horror-comedy series.

