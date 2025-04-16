How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie will feature Rajinikanth in a character with grey shades, hinting at an intense and layered performance. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles.

Actor Upendra Rao has confirmed Aamir Khan is set have a cameo in the film

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up to return to the big screen with his much-awaited action thriller Coolie. The film is already making headlines for uniting some of the biggest stars across Indian cinema.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film stars Tamil icon Nagarjuna Akkineni and Kannada star Upendra Rao. The excitement has reached new heights with the confirmed addition of Bollywood legend Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

Aamir Khan to Make Special Appearance in Coolie

According to a report by a leading publication, Aamir Khan will be seen in a brief yet impactful cameo in Coolie, which is slated for release on August 19. The revelation was made by Upendra Rao during a promotional event in Hyderabad for his upcoming film 45 alongside Shiva Kumar and Raj B Shetty.

In a video from the press event circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Upendra shared his excitement about working with Rajinikanth. He stated,

“I didn’t ask Lokesh anything about my role. As soon as he narrated the story, I agreed. Even if I get to stand next to Rajini sir for just a few moments, that’s enough. If I’m Ekalavya, he is my Dronacharya. While he entertained the world, he enlightened me.”

When asked if he had scenes with Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan, Upendra confirmed, “Yes, we have combination scenes together.”

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging?

​Aamir Khan, renowned as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and perfectionist actors, has adopted a distinctive approach to his remuneration. For over two decades, he has refrained from charging a fixed upfront fee for his films. Instead, he opts for a profit-sharing model, earning a percentage of the film’s profits only if the movie performs well at the box office.

This strategy aligns his earnings directly with the film’s success, ensuring that he benefits only when the producers do .​

A prime example of this model’s success is the 2016 blockbuster Dangal. Initially, Aamir Khan charged ₹35 crore as an upfront fee. However, through his profit-sharing agreement, he earned an additional ₹140 crore from the film’s domestic and international success. The movie’s release in China further boosted his earnings by approximately ₹100 crore, bringing his total remuneration for Dangal to an impressive ₹275 crore

While Aamir Khan doesn’t adhere to a fixed fee structure, industry estimates suggest that his earnings per film typically range between ₹100 crore to ₹275 crore, contingent on the movie’s performance and profitability .​

For Coolie, it is not clear as of now how much is Aamir Khan charging for his cameo in Coolie. As per reports, the actor might charge anywhere around Rs.20-35 crore for his cameo. He might also take the profit-sharing route.

All About Coolie: Star Cast, Director, and Release

Aamir Khan’s role is expected to make a key appearance during a significant turning point in the story, though specific details remain under wraps. Additionally, Pooja Hegde has been roped in for a dazzling special dance number in the movie.

Release Date and Production Details

Coolie is being produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures and will hit theatres on August 19, 2025. With an all-star cast and a gripping narrative, the film is poised to become one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of the year.