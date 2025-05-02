How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is Nowhere Near Prabhas’ Salary

Deepika Padukone stands as India's highest-paid actress, commanding fees ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹30 crore per film, depending on the project's scale and her role's significance.

Deepika Padukone is showing no signs of slowing down. Just a week after reports confirmed her role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s action film King, it has now been revealed that she has officially signed on for Spirit, the upcoming directorial venture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga starring Prabhas.

Why Deepika Initially Turned Down Spirit

According to industry insiders, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had always envisioned Deepika for the female lead in Spirit. However, the film was initially scheduled to begin shooting by the end of 2024, and due to Deepika’s pregnancy, she declined the offer at the time.

But with the project facing delays, the filmmaker revisited Deepika with revised timelines—prompting her to say yes.

A source close to the development revealed that Deepika was captivated by the depth and detailing of the script. “This is arguably the most substantial female character written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Deepika was impressed by the layers of the role and the compelling storyline. She is thrilled to collaborate with Vanga for the first time,” the insider shared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Spirit?

Deepika Padukone stands as India’s highest-paid actress, commanding fees ranging from ₹15 crore to ₹30 crore per film, depending on the project’s scale and her role’s significance. Her remuneration reflects her star power and the substantial box office appeal she brings to her films.

Pathaan (2023): For this blockbuster spy thriller, Deepika reportedly earned over ₹15 crore, solidifying her position at the top of the industry’s pay scale.

The Siasat Daily

Kalki 2898 AD: In the upcoming sci-fi epic, she is said to have received ₹20 crore, aligning her compensation with the film’s high-profile ensemble and massive budget.

For her role alongside Prabhas, Deepika negotiated a fee of ₹20 crore, emphasizing her commitment to achieving pay parity with male co-stars.

Deepika’s consistent demand for equitable remuneration has set a new benchmark in Bollywood, inspiring discussions around gender pay parity. Her success underscores the evolving dynamics of the Indian film industry, where leading actresses are increasingly recognized for their box office draw and artistic contributions.

With a net worth estimated at ₹350-500 crore, Deepika Padukone’s financial achievements mirror her artistic success, making her a trailblazer for future generations of actresses in Indian cinema.

How Much Does Prabhas Charge For A Movie?

Prabhas, one of India’s highest-paid actors, commands substantial fees for his film roles. Here’s an overview of his remuneration for recent projects:

The Financial Express

Prabhas’ Film Remuneration

Kalki 2898 AD

Initial Fee: ₹150 crore

Reduced Fee: ₹80 crore

Reason for Reduction: Reports suggest Prabhas voluntarily reduced his fee to support the film’s budget constraints.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Fee: ₹100 crore

Additional Compensation: 10% share in the film’s profits.

Upcoming Projects with Hombale Films

Deal: ₹600 crore for a three-film contract

Per Film Fee: ₹200 crore

Deepika and Prabhas to Reunite Post Kalki 2898 AD

Spirit will be Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’s second film together after Kalki 2898 AD. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As of now, both Deepika and Prabhas are confirmed as leads, while the rest of the cast—including the antagonists and other key roles—is reportedly undergoing changes.

The current plan is to commence shooting for Spirit in October 2025, with a tentative release set for the first half of 2027. Meanwhile, Deepika’s schedule is packed till the end of 2026. Besides King and Spirit, she is also in discussions for another high-budget project, though it hasn’t been finalized yet. Additionally, she is expected to work on Kalki 2 and Pathaan 2, both slated to begin production by late 2026 or early 2027.