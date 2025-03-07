Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Much Is Harry Styles Charging For His 35-Show Residency At Las Vegas Sphere?

How Much Is Harry Styles Charging For His 35-Show Residency At Las Vegas Sphere?

Styles has not toured since concluding his record-breaking "Love On Tour," which reportedly grossed $617 million between 2022 and 2023.

How Much Is Harry Styles Charging For His 35-Show Residency At Las Vegas Sphere?


Pop sensation Harry Styles is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations for a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, sources have revealed. The former One Direction star and “Watermelon Sugar” singer is expected to perform up to 35 shows, potentially starting in the latter half of the year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If finalized, Styles’ residency would be a major achievement for The Sphere, which launched with U2’s groundbreaking 40-show residency in 2023.

The $2.3 billion venue has hosted legendary acts like The Eagles and Dead & Co., but critics argue that its lineup has mainly catered to older audiences. Styles, known for his electrifying performances and younger fan base, would bring fresh energy to the venue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

James Dolan’s Strong Ties to Styles

James Dolan, the owner of The Sphere, Madison Square Garden, and the New York Knicks, has a history of working with Styles.

The British star previously sold out 15 consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden in 2022, earning a banner in the rafters in his honor. His management, led by Jeffrey Azoff, also has a close relationship with Dolan, further fueling speculation of an imminent deal.

How Much Is Harry Styles Charging?

While exact financial figures for Styles’ potential residency remain undisclosed, The Sphere previously paid U2 $10 million to produce their show and guaranteed them $4 million per performance. Over the course of their residency, U2 reportedly earned around $170 million.

Despite its success with major artists, The Sphere currently generates more revenue from its daily movie screenings, including “Postcards from Earth” and “V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film.” The venue has upcoming residencies with Kenny Chesney (May–June) and the Backstreet Boys (ending in August), but no confirmed acts beyond that.

Styles has not toured since concluding his record-breaking “Love On Tour,” which reportedly grossed $617 million between 2022 and 2023. He has largely remained out of the spotlight following the tragic passing of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in October.

However, he was spotted attending a U2 concert at The Sphere in November and participated in the Tokyo Marathon in February.

Sphere Entertainment Faces Financial Challenges

Despite increased revenue at the venue, Sphere Entertainment’s stock has dropped by 20% over the past year.

Additionally, MSG Networks, which broadcasts Knicks and Rangers games, saw an 11.5% decline in subscribers, partially due to a six-week blackout caused by a contract dispute with Optimum.

With Styles’ residency likely on the horizon, The Sphere could see a significant boost in ticket sales and audience engagement. Fans eagerly await an official announcement confirming the pop star’s highly anticipated return to the stage.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Filed under

Harry Styles hollywood news las vegas sphere

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Did Donald Trump’s Announcement Really Cause Bitcoin’s Price to Surge?

Did Donald Trump’s Announcement Really Cause Bitcoin’s Price to Surge?

Trump Administration To Use AI To Identify And Revoke Visas Of Foreign Students Suspected Of Supporting Hamas

Trump Administration To Use AI To Identify And Revoke Visas Of Foreign Students Suspected Of...

Who Won ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Finale Amid Tearful Twists, Helicopter Hijinks, And Backstabbing Besties?

Who Won ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Finale Amid Tearful Twists, Helicopter Hijinks, And Backstabbing Besties?

Lakers vs Knicks: Luka Doncic’s Impact, Injury Updates & Playoff Implications

Lakers vs Knicks: Luka Doncic’s Impact, Injury Updates & Playoff Implications

Who Is Melissa Mercado? NYPD Detective Goes Viral For Performing Pole Dance Wearing A G-string In Rap Music Video

Who Is Melissa Mercado? NYPD Detective Goes Viral For Performing Pole Dance Wearing A G-string...

Entertainment

Who Won ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Finale Amid Tearful Twists, Helicopter Hijinks, And Backstabbing Besties?

Who Won ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Finale Amid Tearful Twists, Helicopter Hijinks, And Backstabbing Besties?

Who Is Melissa Mercado? NYPD Detective Goes Viral For Performing Pole Dance Wearing A G-string In Rap Music Video

Who Is Melissa Mercado? NYPD Detective Goes Viral For Performing Pole Dance Wearing A G-string

Who Was Shashi Prabhu? Govinda’s Childhood Friend And Former Secretary Dies, Actor Bids A Teary Goodbye- Watch Video!

Who Was Shashi Prabhu? Govinda’s Childhood Friend And Former Secretary Dies, Actor Bids A Teary

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR