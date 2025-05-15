How Much Is Jr NTR Charging To Star In Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Helmed By SS Rajamouli?

According to industry insiders, SS Rajamouli and team recently presented the script to actor NTR Jr., who was thoroughly impressed. The RRR star has reportedly given his verbal approval to play the lead role.

In September 2023, filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the teaser for Made In India, an ambitious biopic centered around the life of Dadasaheb Phalke — the pioneer known as the “Father of Indian Cinema.”

The project is being produced by Varun Gupta (Max Studios) and SS Karthikeya (Showing Business), and is envisioned as a Pan-India theatrical release.

Since the announcement, Rajamouli, along with Karthikeya and Gupta, has been deeply involved in developing the script. Now, the core team has finalized the screenplay after months of extensive work.

NTR Jr. Impressed by the Script

According to industry insiders, SS Rajamouli and team recently presented the script to actor NTR Jr., who was thoroughly impressed. The RRR star has reportedly given his verbal approval to play the lead role.

“NTR Jr. was captivated by the untold stories and historical depth surrounding Dadasaheb Phalke’s journey,” said a source close to the project. “He was intrigued by the evolution of Indian cinema and the meticulous research behind the screenplay. He is enthusiastic about portraying such a legendary figure.”

How Much Is Jr NTR Charging For Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic ?

Jr NTR, one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema, has seen a significant rise in his remuneration over the years. For the Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic, Jr NTR might charge between ₹60-80 crore or he might take shares from the production cost which has become a norm now for the big stars.

Devara: Part 1 (2024): Jr NTR reportedly charged ₹60 crore for his dual roles in this film, marking a 33% increase from his previous fee for RRR.

RRR (2022): For his role in this blockbuster directed by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR earned ₹45 crore .

Current Market Rate: As of 2024, Jr NTR’s market rate is estimated to be around ₹100 crore per film, placing him among the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry.

Formalities Pending, But Creative Discussions Underway

While the actor has agreed in principle, official paperwork and contracts are yet to be completed.

The source added, “NTR Jr. holds great admiration for SS Rajamouli and also shares a close rapport with SS Karthikeya and Varun Gupta. After hearing the narration, he engaged in detailed discussions about the screenplay, narrative flow, and character treatment.”

Currently, NTR Jr. is busy filming his upcoming project with director Prashanth Neel and is set to begin work on another film with Nelson Dilipkumar. Despite a packed schedule, he is reportedly eager to take on Made In India because it allows him to step outside his usual action-hero image.

“This film offers NTR Jr. a chance to break away from the action genre and explore a character with historical depth and emotional range,” the insider said.

War 2 Release and Busy Slate Ahead

Meanwhile, NTR Jr. is also preparing for the much-anticipated release of War 2, scheduled to hit theaters over the Independence Day weekend in 2025. His commitment to Made In India adds another prestigious project to his already impressive lineup.

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates on this landmark film celebrating Indian cinema’s origin story.