Friday, May 9, 2025
How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

With four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards under her belt, Kangana Ranaut adds substantial star appeal to the project. Apart from acting, she is a filmmaker and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in India’s Lok Sabha.

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Kangana Ranaut


Kangana will play the lead in this spine-chilling thriller, joining Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Scarlett Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone.

As reported by Variety, the film centers around a Christian couple coping with the trauma of a miscarriage. Their attempt to start over on an old, eerie farm takes a dark turn when sinister forces begin to test their faith and relationship.

Filming to Begin in New York This Summer

Produced by Lions Movies, Blessed Be The Evil is set to go into production in New York later this summer. The producers opted to shoot in the U.S. to avoid possible disruptions related to recently announced Trump-era tariffs that may affect the entertainment industry.

The film is being helmed by Anurag Rudra, best known for his work on Tailing Pond. Rudra co-wrote the screenplay with Gatha Tiwary, who also serves as the president and founder of Lions Movies.

Rudra shared that his inspiration for the film stems from his upbringing in rural India, where haunting folk stories shaped his imagination. He aims to bring those eerie tales to a global audience through cinema.

“These folktales were so powerful, I felt compelled to share them with the world through film,” said Rudra.

Tiwary emphasized the film’s potential, noting that Blessed Be The Evil combines intense suspense with a deeply emotional story, making it ideal for global streaming platforms and international distribution.

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut?

Kangana Ranaut has established herself as one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema. Her remuneration per film has varied based on the project’s scope and her involvement.

Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa Biopic): For portraying former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the bilingual film Thalaivi, Kangana was reportedly paid ₹24 crore. This fee positioned her as the highest-paid actress in India at the time.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: In this historical drama, Kangana played the titular role and also took on directorial responsibilities. She was reportedly paid ₹14 crore for her performance.

Speaking of Kangana’s Hollywood salary, it is not yet known. We will you keep you posted with the updates.

Kangana’s substantial earnings reflect her significant box office appeal and her willingness to take on challenging roles. Her compensation has set new benchmarks for female actors in Bollywood, highlighting the evolving dynamics of remuneration in the industry.

Kangana’s Growing Global Influence

With four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards under her belt, Kangana Ranaut adds substantial star appeal to the project. Apart from acting, she is a filmmaker and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in India's Lok Sabha.

Earlier this year, she directed and starred in Emergency, portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film saw a global theatrical release and drew attention for its bold subject matter.

Tyler Posey, who gained fame with Teen Wolf, is no stranger to the horror genre, having appeared in Truth or Dare. Scarlett Rose Stallone has acted in Reach Me and more recently starred in The Gunslingers alongside Nicolas Cage.

