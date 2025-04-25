Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee's Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

Though Mrunal is confirmed, two additional female leads are expected to join the project. Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly close to finalizing her role, while discussions with Deepika Padukone are still ongoing.

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for her next with Allu Arjun


Mrunal Thakur is ready to captivate audiences once again in South Indian cinema, this time starring alongside Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. She has officially been signed as the lead actress in director Atlee’s upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

The film is expected to be a high-budget visual spectacle featuring cutting-edge VFX.

First Collaboration Between Mrunal Thakur and Allu Arjun

According to Peeping Moon, Mrunal recently completed a look test at a Mumbai studio and has been confirmed as the romantic lead. This marks her first on-screen pairing with Allu Arjun, a combination that fans have eagerly awaited.

The actor reportedly appreciated Mrunal’s performance in Hi Nanna (2023), paving the way for this collaboration. Sources suggest Mrunal will appear in a new avatar, distinct from her previous South Indian roles.

Ensemble Cast: Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Talks

Though Mrunal is confirmed, two additional female leads are expected to join the project. Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly close to finalizing her role, while discussions with Deepika Padukone are still ongoing. This ensemble hints at a star-studded lineup for one of the year’s most ambitious films.

AA22xA6 is described as a high-concept action saga set in a parallel universe, featuring Allu Arjun in a double role—a first in his career.

The film aims to deliver a cinematic experience of international standards, with elite VFX studios from Los Angeles onboard to bring its ambitious vision to life. Atlee has labeled the film as “mass at its core and magical in its storytelling.”

Filming is expected to begin by August or September, although final scheduling depends on the project’s intensive pre-production requirements. Given its scale, AA22xA6 is already generating massive buzz in both Bollywood and Tollywood circles.

This new role adds to Mrunal Thakur’s growing presence in the South, following her standout roles in Sita Ramam, The Family Star, and the upcoming Dacoit: A Love Story. She also has a strong Bollywood pipeline, including films like Son of Sardaar 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Pooja Meri Jaan.

With a blockbuster director, a pan-India star, and a cast of rising and established talent, AA22xA6 is poised to become one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The film promises not just action and drama, but a groundbreaking cinematic journey.

 

​How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging?

Mrunal Thakur has rapidly ascended in both Bollywood and Tollywood, leading to a significant increase in her remuneration per film.​

As of recent reports, Mrunal Thakur is commanding a fee of approximately ₹5 crore for new projects. This marks a substantial rise from her earlier earnings, reflecting her growing prominence in the film industry .​

Family Star: She reportedly received nearly ₹3 crore for her role in this film .​

Dacoit: For the action drama co-starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal was paid around ₹2.5 crore .​

Hi Nanna: In this Telugu romantic drama alongside Nani, she earned approximately ₹2 crore .​

 

Mrunal’s increasing fees have sparked discussions among filmmakers, especially in Tollywood. Some producers have expressed surprise at her remuneration, noting that her manager reportedly demands over ₹3 crore per project, even though she is relatively new to the South Indian film industry .​

Despite the debates, Mrunal Thakur’s rising fees underscore her growing demand and the value she brings to her projects. Her trajectory suggests she is becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema.​

ALSO READ: Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Filed under

Allu Arjun Mrunal Thakur Mrunal Thakur Allu Arjun movie

