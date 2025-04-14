How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

Considering his inclination towards profit-sharing models, he might opt for a compensation structure that includes a share in the film's profits.

The buzz around Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s recent sighting in Mumbai has finally been confirmed – the two stars are officially teaming up for Daayra, a gripping crime thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

Kareena Kapoor Calls It Her ‘Dream Team’

On April 14, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share the exciting news. She posted pictures with co-star Prithviraj and director Meghna Gulzar. One image shows Kareena and Prithviraj locked in a serious gaze, while another captures the trio smiling.

In her caption, Kareena expressed her admiration, “I’ve always said I’m a director’s actor… This time, I’m thrilled to work with one of the best, Meghna Gulzar, and the phenomenal Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose craft I truly respect. To my dream team, Daayra, let’s make magic.”

Fans quickly filled the comment section with excitement, calling it a “GOAT combo” and eagerly anticipating the release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging?

​As of now, there is no publicly disclosed information regarding Prithviraj Sukumaran’s remuneration for his role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime thriller, Daayra. However, insights into his general compensation practices can provide some context.​

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his flexible approach to remuneration. In high-budget films like Salaar, he reportedly charged around ₹4 crore for his role. However, in other projects, especially within the Malayalam film industry, he has expressed a preference for profit-sharing models over fixed salaries. This approach allows a larger portion of the budget to be allocated to the film’s production quality .​

Given that Daayra is a Hindi-language film directed by Meghna Gulzar and features prominent actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, it’s plausible that Prithviraj’s remuneration could align with his higher-end fees, possibly around ₹4 crore or more.

However, considering his inclination towards profit-sharing models, he might opt for a compensation structure that includes a share in the film’s profits.

About Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for Raazi and Talvar, Daayra is a socially relevant crime drama produced by Junglee Pictures.

This will be Meghna’s next project after Sam Bahadur (2023). Co-written by Meghna, Sima, and Yash, the story confronts modern-day social issues while exploring themes of justice, crime, and morality. The film is currently in pre-production.

Speaking about the film, Kareena shared, “As I celebrate 25 years in Hindi cinema, I’m beyond excited to announce Daayra. Meghna Gulzar has always been one of my dream directors, and collaborating with her on such a thought-provoking story is a dream come true. Working with Prithviraj is equally exciting. This film is not just a story – it’s an experience that will push boundaries.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his enthusiasm for the role and the narrative, “When I heard the script, I instantly knew this was a story I wanted to tell. My character is rich with layers and has emotional depth. The opportunity to work alongside Kareena and Meghna is a truly rewarding experience. Daayra explores critical societal questions that will resonate with audiences.”

Director Meghna Gulzar described Daayra as a story that urges viewers to reflect on the systems that shape our lives:

“This film dives deep into the complexities of societal norms and institutional truths. Co-writing it with Sima and Yash was a creatively intense journey. With Kareena and Prithviraj embodying the leads, the narrative is poised to leave a lasting impact. Collaborating with Junglee Pictures again has been incredibly fulfilling.”