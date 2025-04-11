How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging For Her Comeback To Krrish 4 With Hrithik Roshan?

The film is currently in the pre-production phase, with YRF’s in-house VFX team (YFX) already working on the previsualization of the film’s key sequences. Hrithik Roshan is also collaborating with a team of writers and Aditya Chopra to fine-tune the screenplay.

In a major development for Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan is officially stepping into the director’s chair for the highly anticipated Krrish 4, taking over from his father, Rakesh Roshan.

As reported by a leading entertainment site, on March 28, 2025, the fourth installment of the beloved superhero franchise is being developed in collaboration with Yash Raj Films (YRF), led by Aditya Chopra.

The partnership between the Roshans and YRF aims to create a superhero film that meets international standards in terms of storytelling and visual spectacle, while still preserving the emotional and cultural essence of Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra Returns as Priya in Krrish 4

In an exciting update for fans, Priyanka Chopra is set to reprise her role as Priya, the female lead in Krrish 4. Sources close to the production confirmed that Priyanka was quick to say yes, impressed by Hrithik’s vision for the next chapter of the franchise.

“Hrithik and Priyanka have always shared great on-screen chemistry and a strong working relationship. Her return felt like a natural decision, especially since the story continues the journey that began with Koi Mil Gaya, followed by Krrish and Krrish 3,” the source stated.

The film is currently in the pre-production phase, with YRF’s in-house VFX team (YFX) already working on the previsualization of the film’s key sequences. Hrithik Roshan is also collaborating with a team of writers and Aditya Chopra to fine-tune the screenplay.

“Krrish 4 is not just a film that includes VFX – the entire story is organically built around visual storytelling. The VFX isn’t an add-on, it’s a fundamental part of the narrative,” added the source.

How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging For Krrish 4?

It is not clear as to what exactly Priyanka Chopra is charging for Krrish 4 but as per reports, she might charge anywhere between ₹20 crore -₹30 crore. If not the money, the starlet might take some percentage from the shares.

​Priyanka Chopra Jonas has emerged as the highest-paid actress in Indian cinema, commanding a fee of ₹30 crore for her role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu.

This surpasses the earnings of other leading actresses like Deepika Padukone, who reportedly charges between ₹15–30 crore per film, and Alia Bhatt, whose fees range from ₹10–20 crore. ​

In Hollywood, Priyanka has also achieved significant pay milestones. Notably, for Amazon Prime’s series Citadel, she earned $5 million (approximately ₹41 crore), marking the first time in her 22-year career that she achieved pay parity with her male co-star. ​

It’s worth noting that Priyanka has occasionally taken on projects without charging a fee. For instance, she reportedly did not charge for her role in the film Bharat, directed by her friend Ali Abbas Zafar.

Krrish 4 Begins Filming in Early 2026; Jadoo to Return After 23 Years

The production is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026, with casting still in progress. One of the biggest highlights of Krrish 4 will be the return of Jadoo, the beloved alien character who first appeared in Koi Mil Gaya, making a comeback after 23 years.

Krrish 4 is being developed as one of the costliest films ever made in Indian cinema, promising an unmatched superhero experience. It will also mark Hrithik Roshan’s return as Krrish after a gap of 14 years, making it one of the most awaited films of the decade.