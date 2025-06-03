How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put SRK, Prabhas To Shame

Beyond Dhoom 4, Ranbir Kapoor has an impressive slate of upcoming projects. He will star in Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is also set to return in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to headline the much-awaited Dhoom 4, which will reportedly serve as a stylish reboot of the iconic action-heist franchise. The film is expected to bring a fresh twist to the popular series under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner.

Notably, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji is tipped to direct the new instalment.

Dhoom 4 to Begin Filming in April 2026

As per reports, Dhoom 4 is scheduled to go on floors by April 2026. The makers aim to wrap the shoot by the end of the year, targeting a theatrical release in 2027. Aditya Chopra, the driving force behind YRF, is personally involved in developing the story alongside screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan.

Known for its stylish villains, the Dhoom franchise will continue this trend, with Ranbir Kapoor stepping in as the new antagonist. A source revealed that the character is being crafted to align with Ranbir’s on-screen persona and charisma.

The reboot promises to deliver action on par with global standards and will differ from YRF’s Spy Universe in terms of both tone and style.

While Ranbir’s involvement has been confirmed, the actors set to portray the cop duo Jai and Ali—originally played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra—are still under wraps. The film will reportedly feature two younger actors to carry forward the legacy of the beloved characters.

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4?

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charged ₹70 crore for his role in Animal, although rumours from late 2023 suggested that his fee was later revised to ₹35 crore.

For Dhoom 4, insiders speculate that the actor could earn nearly ₹100 crore, given his current popularity and back-to-back big-budget projects. However, there’s no official confirmation about his fee yet.

Director Ayan Mukerji is set to bring his creative touch to Dhoom 4, marking another collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Mukerji is currently wrapping up post-production work on War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. That film is expected to hit theatres on August 14, 2025.

Unlike previous films in the series, Dhoom 4 will not feature the original ensemble cast. The reboot will present a fresh lineup of characters, along with a revamped story that aligns with global cinematic standards. Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aditya Chopra are leading the creative team behind this ambitious project.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Expanding Film Slate

Beyond Dhoom 4, Ranbir Kapoor has an impressive slate of upcoming projects. He will star in Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is also set to return in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, as part of a confirmed trilogy under director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor will step into the role of Lord Ram in Ramayan, directed by Nitish Tiwari.

The film will also star Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. With a massive budget of ₹835 crore, the mythological epic is set for a Diwali 2026 release, adding to Kapoor’s already packed calendar.

With projects like Dhoom 4, Animal Park, Ramayan, and Love & War, Ranbir Kapoor is set to dominate the Bollywood landscape. His diverse roles across genres reflect his commitment to challenging storytelling and cinematic excellence.

These highly anticipated releases are expected to appeal to both Indian and international audiences.