How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

In a brief video shared by the makers, Suriya expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, "I have to announce this today. I had to start with Allu Arvind garu with his blessings, and now I am associating with Sithara Entertainments and my brother Venky."

The project will be produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

Suriya’s Next Film: Suriya46 Recently spotted in Hyderabad for the promotions of Retro, Suriya made an exciting announcement about his upcoming project. Tentatively titled Suriya46, the movie will be directed by Venky Atluri, best known for his work on Lucky Baskhar.

He further added that the film is set to begin shooting in May, with the actor confirming his presence in Hyderabad for an extended period. Fans have been eagerly anticipating this collaboration between Suriya and Venky Atluri, which has now been officially confirmed.

How Much Is Suriya Charging?

For the fantasy action film Kanguva, Suriya reportedly received a remuneration of ₹39 crore. This substantial fee underscores his leading role in the movie, which boasts a massive budget of ₹300–350 crore .​

While specific figures vary, Suriya’s remuneration for other projects has been estimated between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore . His consistent fee structure over the years indicates his established position in the industry.

Venky Atluri’s Directorial Career

Venky Atluri gained recognition with his previous film Lucky Baskhar, which featured Dulquer Salmaan.

The crime drama was a commercial success and focused on the life of a bank cashier who, struggling to make ends meet, dives into a world of scams to improve his financial situation.

The film was praised for its engaging plot and strong performances from its ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, and P. Sai Kumar.

Suriya’s Upcoming Release: Retro In addition to his work on Suriya46, Suriya is preparing for the release of Retro, a romantic action film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

In this film, Suriya plays the character of Paarivel Kannan (Paari), a young man with a violent family background who falls in love with Rukmini. The movie explores how Paari’s past continues to haunt him, creating significant challenges in his relationship.

Retro promises an emotional rollercoaster with Suriya in the lead role, supported by a talented cast including Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran.

With two highly anticipated projects in the pipeline, Suriya is all set to captivate his audience once again with diverse roles in both Suriya46 and Retro.

