Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared the official announcement on his social media, writing, “The female lead for my film is now official :-)”. The news has generated a wave of anticipation, especially after Triptii’s recent success with Vanga in Animal.

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

Triptii Dimri fees is very low as compared to Deepika Padukone


Triptii Dimri has officially taken over as the female lead in Spirit, the upcoming film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas.

Both Triptii and the director confirmed the news through their social media posts, sparking excitement among fans.

Why Was Deepika Padukone Removed From Spirit?

According to reports, Deepika Padukone was removed from the project due to her high remuneration demands and specific working conditions.

Sources suggest that the actress requested a salary of over ₹20 crore, an eight-hour workday, and a share in the film’s profits—terms that director Vanga allegedly couldn’t accommodate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Triptii Dimri’s Remuneration Significantly Lower Than Deepika’s

As per Telugu media portals like Telugu 360, Triptii Dimri is reportedly charging ₹4 crore for her role in Spirit. Though the amount hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s significantly lower than Deepika Padukone’s reported fee. The more affordable casting decision could be part of Vanga’s strategy to manage the film’s budget more effectively.

On Saturday, Triptii Dimri confirmed her role in Spirit via a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the film’s title in multiple Indian and international languages, she wrote, “Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga… Honoured to be a part of your vision.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared the official announcement on his social media, writing, “The female lead for my film is now official :-)”. The news has generated a wave of anticipation, especially after Triptii’s recent success with Vanga in Animal.

This marks the first time Triptii Dimri will be seen alongside Prabhas, and fans are eager to witness their on-screen chemistry. Given her powerful performance in Animal, expectations are high for Triptii’s role in this high-octane action film.

Deepika Padukone Moves On to Other Major Projects

Following her exit from Spirit, Deepika Padukone is reportedly in talks for Allu Arjun’s next film with director Atlee. Buzz also suggests she could appear in Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel and in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner King. While official announcements are still awaited, Deepika’s plate seems full despite the Spirit exit.

ALSO READ: This Is What Mani Ratnam Said When Asked Why He Made Kamal Haasan Romance 28 Years Younger Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life

Filed under

Deepika Padukone Prabhas Spirit movie Triptii Dimri fees

The 2025 American Music A

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...
Donald Trump on May 20 sa

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...
‘The Last of Us’ seas

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...
'Pak spy' CRPF jawan arre

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...
Deepika Padukone and Sand

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...
Donald Trump

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...

Entertainment

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In Spiti, Himachal Pradesh Is From 2023

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season