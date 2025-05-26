Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared the official announcement on his social media, writing, “The female lead for my film is now official :-)”. The news has generated a wave of anticipation, especially after Triptii’s recent success with Vanga in Animal.

Triptii Dimri has officially taken over as the female lead in Spirit, the upcoming film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas.

Both Triptii and the director confirmed the news through their social media posts, sparking excitement among fans.

Why Was Deepika Padukone Removed From Spirit?

According to reports, Deepika Padukone was removed from the project due to her high remuneration demands and specific working conditions.

Sources suggest that the actress requested a salary of over ₹20 crore, an eight-hour workday, and a share in the film’s profits—terms that director Vanga allegedly couldn’t accommodate.

Triptii Dimri’s Remuneration Significantly Lower Than Deepika’s

As per Telugu media portals like Telugu 360, Triptii Dimri is reportedly charging ₹4 crore for her role in Spirit. Though the amount hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s significantly lower than Deepika Padukone’s reported fee. The more affordable casting decision could be part of Vanga’s strategy to manage the film’s budget more effectively.

On Saturday, Triptii Dimri confirmed her role in Spirit via a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the film’s title in multiple Indian and international languages, she wrote, “Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga… Honoured to be a part of your vision.”

This marks the first time Triptii Dimri will be seen alongside Prabhas, and fans are eager to witness their on-screen chemistry. Given her powerful performance in Animal, expectations are high for Triptii’s role in this high-octane action film.

Deepika Padukone Moves On to Other Major Projects

Following her exit from Spirit, Deepika Padukone is reportedly in talks for Allu Arjun’s next film with director Atlee. Buzz also suggests she could appear in Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel and in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner King. While official announcements are still awaited, Deepika’s plate seems full despite the Spirit exit.

