LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

Popular Indian content creator Nischay Malhan, known online as Triggered Insaan, completed a gruelling 50-hour continuous charity livestream on his YouTube channel, raising a total of Rs 70 lakh for Assam flood relief. The total combines direct audience contributions with personal donations from Malhan and fellow creators.

Triggered Insaan and Fukra Insaan, Image Credits- Instagram
Triggered Insaan and Fukra Insaan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 21:26 IST

Popular Youtuber and content creator Nishcay Malhan commonly known as Triggered Insaan just went on a 50-hour charity livestream on his streaming channel, Live Insaan. Starting the stream on July 31, 2026, Malhan went no sleep on the stream generating a massive 15.9 million total views.

At the time of ending the stream, he confirmed raising a total of Rs 70 lakhs to help those who are suffering in Assam floods.

You Might Be Interested In

How is the Rs 70 lakh total broken down?

The total Rs 70 lakh collection is not just the donations from the stream, while no doubt a major chunk came from the stream, Malhaan family and other creator friends of Triggered also came forward in this cause:

  • Audience Contributions: Over Rs 54 lakh was contributed directly by viewers via UPI transfers and crowdfunding links during the 50-hour window.

  • Nischay Malhan (Triggered Insaan): Donated Rs 10 lakh personally, fulfilling his initial commitment of contributing Rs 20,000 for every hour streamed.

  • Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan): Contributed Rs 5 lakh to the total pool.

  • Prerna Malhan (Wanderers Hub): Donated Rs 1 lakh.

  • Ruchika Rathore: Contributed Rs 50,000.

Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone and express gratitude to his community, Malhan shared a post reflecting on the intense experience.



“Just completed 50 hours no-sleep marathon stream and raised Rs 70 lakh—Rs 10 lakh donated by me. Thank you everyone for your support!” — Nischay Malhan (Triggered Insaan)

What happened in Assam to cause the flood crisis?

The flooding witnessed in Assam is due to heavy monsoons that have caused all the major rivers in the region such as the Brahmaputra, Dikhow and Dhansiri to overflow, leading to flooding which affected many other parts of Assam.

Over one million people have been affected by the floods in the state and over 80 people have died as a result of the floods in the present monsoon season. Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dhemaji are some of the worst-hit places, causing many to be uprooted from their homes and sent to relief camps.

According to ASDMA, over 45,000 hectares of agricultural land have been inundated, in addition to the destruction of roads, homes and disruption of power supply. Rescue operations using the NDRF, SDRF, Indian army and volunteers are ongoing.

Where will the raised funds be directed?

All the money which has been collected during the stream will be routed to ground operations in Assam through Bondhu, a non-profit organisation which is actively working to help those who are suffering from the devastated floods.

Viewers contributed directly via integrated UPI payments as well as a dedicated fundraising page set up specifically for the initiative.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser
Tags: assam

RELATED News

Why Did Farhan Akhtar Exit Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara? Sidhant Gupta Replaces Him In Major Casting Shake-Up

Sunny Deol Visits Takht Sri Patna Sahib With Son Karan Deol Ahead Of Batwara 1947 Release; See Photos

Did Preity Zinta Date Brett Lee? Former Australian Cricketer Finally Reveals The Truth Behind Years Of Rumours

5 Mind-Bending Hollywood Thrillers You Should Watch Alone

Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’

LATEST NEWS

“Puducherry Is A Fresh Start”: Shashank Singh Swaps Chhattisgarh for Pondicherry Ahead of 2026-27 Domestic Season

How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Deal Called Off? Real Madrid Star Returns to Training Amid Strong Transfer Rumours

CLAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required

Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At tnresults.nic.in: Know How To SSLC marks Memo

Senior India National Team Players Unhappy With Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching Style, Raise Concerns With BCCI: Report

WWE RAW Preview (August 4): Big Cass Return Teased, SummerSlam Fallout, Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Explained: Why India’s New Rs 272-Crore Rail Line Near Doklam Border Matters

Did Meta’s Deepfake Detection System Remove PM Modi’s Video? Company Clarifies Before Parliamentary Panel

How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser
How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser
How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser
How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

QUICK LINKS