How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

Popular Youtuber and content creator Nishcay Malhan commonly known as Triggered Insaan just went on a 50-hour charity livestream on his streaming channel, Live Insaan. Starting the stream on July 31, 2026, Malhan went no sleep on the stream generating a massive 15.9 million total views.

At the time of ending the stream, he confirmed raising a total of Rs 70 lakhs to help those who are suffering in Assam floods.

How is the Rs 70 lakh total broken down?

The total Rs 70 lakh collection is not just the donations from the stream, while no doubt a major chunk came from the stream, Malhaan family and other creator friends of Triggered also came forward in this cause:

Audience Contributions: Over Rs 54 lakh was contributed directly by viewers via UPI transfers and crowdfunding links during the 50-hour window.

Nischay Malhan (Triggered Insaan): Donated Rs 10 lakh personally, fulfilling his initial commitment of contributing Rs 20,000 for every hour streamed.

Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan): Contributed Rs 5 lakh to the total pool.

Prerna Malhan (Wanderers Hub): Donated Rs 1 lakh.

Ruchika Rathore: Contributed Rs 50,000.

Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone and express gratitude to his community, Malhan shared a post reflecting on the intense experience.







“Just completed 50 hours no-sleep marathon stream and raised Rs 70 lakh—Rs 10 lakh donated by me. Thank you everyone for your support!” — Nischay Malhan (Triggered Insaan)

What happened in Assam to cause the flood crisis?

The flooding witnessed in Assam is due to heavy monsoons that have caused all the major rivers in the region such as the Brahmaputra, Dikhow and Dhansiri to overflow, leading to flooding which affected many other parts of Assam.

Over one million people have been affected by the floods in the state and over 80 people have died as a result of the floods in the present monsoon season. Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dhemaji are some of the worst-hit places, causing many to be uprooted from their homes and sent to relief camps.

According to ASDMA, over 45,000 hectares of agricultural land have been inundated, in addition to the destruction of roads, homes and disruption of power supply. Rescue operations using the NDRF, SDRF, Indian army and volunteers are ongoing.

Where will the raised funds be directed?

All the money which has been collected during the stream will be routed to ground operations in Assam through Bondhu, a non-profit organisation which is actively working to help those who are suffering from the devastated floods.

Viewers contributed directly via integrated UPI payments as well as a dedicated fundraising page set up specifically for the initiative.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil: Cast, Director, First Poster, Plot, Release Updates & Everything You Need To Know