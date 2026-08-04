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Home > Entertainment News > How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown

How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown

Find out how much profit Madhuri Dixit made by selling her Oshiwara office in Mumbai for ₹4.85 crore after 18 years, including a complete financial breakdown.

Madhuri Dixit, Image Credits- IMDb
Madhuri Dixit, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 17:33 IST

Madhuri Dixit, known for her pure acting and magnificent dance moves has proved once again that she is as sharp as her screen presence when it comes to investing as well. The recent reports from CRE Matrix indicate that the actor has recently made a sale of her Mumbai property at such a high profit that clearly shows she has a nose for it as well.

The high-value transaction also shows that real estate remains one of the most profitable zones for anyone if you have the patience and know when it is the right time to let go.

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What are the key details of Madhuri Dixit’s office sale?

The commercial office located on the fourth floor of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society in Oshiwara, Andheri (West) is in a well-known corporate and media hub in Mumbai. With a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq. ft., the office was sold to Frames Production Company.

Before this sale, the property was leased to Karamtara Engineering Pvt. Ltd on a monthly rent of Rs 3 lakhs per month, ensuring she makes the best out of the property.

What is the financial breakdown of the deal and the profit earned?

Madhuri Dixit originally got this commercial property back in 2008. It has been a period of 18 years but the financial gains that she is looking at are somewhere around 824% which is just an exemplary return on investment.

Here is the complete financial breakdown of the transaction:

  • Original Purchase Price (2008): ₹52.5 Lakh

  • Selling Price (August 2026): ₹4.85 Crore

  • Carpet Area: 1,594.24 sq. ft.

  • Effective Rate Per Sq. Ft. (Sale): ~₹30,422 per sq. ft.

  • Absolute Profit Earned: ₹4.32 Crore (₹4,32,50,000)

  • Value Multiplier: ~9.24x return on initial capital

How does this fit into Madhuri Dixit’s growing real estate portfolio?

Well, if you are someone who is interested in real estate, especially involving the Bollywood names, then you might know that this is not the first for Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene who are quietly reshaping their property assets in Mumbai:

  • Juhu Residential Apartment Exit: In December 2025, the couple sold their Juhu apartment for Rs 3.9 crore making almost a double on their investment made in 2012.

  • Lower Parel Office Space Lease: In March 2026, Madhuri extended her operations to South-Central Mumbai through the lease of a commercial office space spanning 731 sq. ft. located in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, for a period of five years at a valuation of ₹2.81 crore (₹4.25 lakh per month).

  • Luxury Flat: She is also in possession of a huge high-rise flat spanning 5,384 sq. ft. located in a luxury tower in Lower Parel, having a valuation of approximately ₹48 crore.

Madhuri Dixit’s recent sale of the commercial office is an example of how an early investment, especially in big cities can make you fortune even as high as 824%, given that you have patience.

ALSO READ: After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

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How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown
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How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown

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How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown
How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown
How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown
How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown

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