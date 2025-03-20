Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

The Puja Casa building is owned by the Bhagnani family, which includes filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, actor Jackky Bhagnani, and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. Interestingly, the Bhagnanis themselves also reside in the same building.

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

Shah Rukh Khan


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family are set to relocate to a lavish temporary home in Pali Hill, Mumbai, while their iconic mansion, Mannat, undergoes renovations.

The actor will be staying in two duplex apartments in the high-end Puja Casa building.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Inside SRK’s Luxurious Duplex Apartments

The new residence, spread across 10,500 sq ft, is nearly half the size of Mannat, which covers around 27,000 sq ft. These expansive duplexes provide ample space for the Khan family while their primary home is being upgraded.

Hefty Rent and Security Deposit

Shah Rukh Khan has leased the duplex apartments for a three-year term, with a monthly rent of ₹24.15 lakh. The total rental cost for the period is ₹8.7 crore, and the actor has also paid a security deposit of ₹68.97 lakh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To formalize the move, SRK paid a stamp duty of ₹2.22 lakh, and the rental agreement was officially registered on February 14, 2025. The lease term starts from April 1, 2025, and extends for 36 months.

Who Owns Puja Casa?

The Puja Casa building is owned by the Bhagnani family, which includes filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, actor Jackky Bhagnani, and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. Interestingly, the Bhagnanis themselves also reside in the same building.

Pali Hill is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods, home to several Bollywood stars. SRK’s temporary residence places him among elite neighbors like Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan.

While details about the apartment’s amenities remain undisclosed, it is reportedly a high-end, ultra-luxurious space, ensuring a comfortable stay for the Khan family until Mannat’s renovation is completed.

ALSO READ: That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

Filed under

puja casa Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan mannat

newsx

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling
Shah Rukh Khan

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft...
At least four people have

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested
newsx

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’
Elon Musk

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated...
newsx

Finnish PM Orpo Seeks To Help Ukraine Become EU Member ‘As Soon As Possible, Latest...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated Censorship Via IT Act, Sahyog Portal

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated...

Finnish PM Orpo Seeks To Help Ukraine Become EU Member ‘As Soon As Possible, Latest By 2030’

Finnish PM Orpo Seeks To Help Ukraine Become EU Member ‘As Soon As Possible, Latest...

Entertainment

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts Meme Fest

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The One-Shot Crime Drama

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever