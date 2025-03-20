The Puja Casa building is owned by the Bhagnani family, which includes filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, actor Jackky Bhagnani, and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. Interestingly, the Bhagnanis themselves also reside in the same building.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family are set to relocate to a lavish temporary home in Pali Hill, Mumbai, while their iconic mansion, Mannat, undergoes renovations.

The actor will be staying in two duplex apartments in the high-end Puja Casa building.

Inside SRK’s Luxurious Duplex Apartments

The new residence, spread across 10,500 sq ft, is nearly half the size of Mannat, which covers around 27,000 sq ft. These expansive duplexes provide ample space for the Khan family while their primary home is being upgraded.

Hefty Rent and Security Deposit

Shah Rukh Khan has leased the duplex apartments for a three-year term, with a monthly rent of ₹24.15 lakh. The total rental cost for the period is ₹8.7 crore, and the actor has also paid a security deposit of ₹68.97 lakh.

To formalize the move, SRK paid a stamp duty of ₹2.22 lakh, and the rental agreement was officially registered on February 14, 2025. The lease term starts from April 1, 2025, and extends for 36 months.

Who Owns Puja Casa?

The Puja Casa building is owned by the Bhagnani family, which includes filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, actor Jackky Bhagnani, and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. Interestingly, the Bhagnanis themselves also reside in the same building.

Pali Hill is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods, home to several Bollywood stars. SRK’s temporary residence places him among elite neighbors like Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan.

While details about the apartment’s amenities remain undisclosed, it is reportedly a high-end, ultra-luxurious space, ensuring a comfortable stay for the Khan family until Mannat’s renovation is completed.