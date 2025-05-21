How Much Was Paresh Rawal Paid For Hera Pheri 3? Veteran Actor Received Partial Payment Of ₹11 Lakh For Babu Rao’s Role

Cape of Good Films argues that Rawal’s exit came after significant progress had been made, including financial and scheduling commitments. The legal team believes the cited "creative differences" are a post-facto justification to disrupt the production and damage the reputation of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, has officially dismissed any rumors of creative differences with veteran actor Paresh Rawal, following his sudden withdrawal from the highly anticipated film Hera Pheri 3.

According to a legal statement from Parinam Law Associates, the production team has sent a legal notice demanding ₹25 crore in damages for what they describe as an “abrupt, unilateral, and mala fide” exit.

Legal Statement Details Rawal’s Commitment and Initial Involvement

The legal counsel representing Cape of Good Films stated that Paresh Rawal had publicly confirmed his involvement in Hera Pheri 3 on January 30, 2025, via a post on X.com (formerly Twitter). Further formalizing his participation, Rawal signed a Term Sheet dated March 27, 2025, and received a partial payment of ₹11 lakh for his role in the film.

The statement added that based on this commitment, the production house made substantial investments in pre-production, shooting, and promotional material. This included the teaser shoot that began on April 3, 2025, during which over three minutes of footage featuring Paresh Rawal was captured.

The legal notice emphasizes that no creative concerns were raised by Paresh Rawal during his interactions with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, or director Priyadarshan. He actively participated in creative planning and discussions, and his exit came as a surprise after these key stages had already been executed.

Sudden Exit Leads to ₹25 Crore Damage Claim

Cape of Good Films argues that Rawal’s exit came after significant progress had been made, including financial and scheduling commitments. The legal team believes the cited “creative differences” are a post-facto justification to disrupt the production and damage the reputation of the Hera Pheri franchise.

The company is now demanding ₹25 crore in damages for financial loss, disrupted schedules, and delays. If the actor fails to respond within seven days, the production house intends to pursue civil and criminal proceedings, as well as seek injunctive relief.

The legal statement adds that Cape of Good Films will hold Paresh Rawal personally liable for any negative impact his exit may have had on co-stars, the director, and third-party collaborators.

Why Did Paresh Rawal Leave Hera Pheri 3?

Paresh Rawal’s decision to leave the project was announced last week, though he did not provide a detailed reason. Sources told Hindustan Times that the actor simply “did not feel like” continuing with the film at this stage. This decision has disappointed millions of fans who have long-awaited the third installment of the iconic franchise.

To clarify speculation, Paresh Rawal took to X.com and posted, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

Hera Pheri 3 was expected to reunite the original trio — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal — under director Priyadarshan. Akshay Kumar also stepped in as a producer, having acquired the rights from Feroz Nadiadwala. Shooting began in April 2025, and the team had already completed a teaser before Rawal’s sudden exit cast uncertainty over the project’s future.