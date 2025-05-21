Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • How Much Was Paresh Rawal Paid For Hera Pheri 3? Veteran Actor Received Partial Payment Of ₹11 Lakh For Babu Rao’s Role

How Much Was Paresh Rawal Paid For Hera Pheri 3? Veteran Actor Received Partial Payment Of ₹11 Lakh For Babu Rao’s Role

Cape of Good Films argues that Rawal’s exit came after significant progress had been made, including financial and scheduling commitments. The legal team believes the cited "creative differences" are a post-facto justification to disrupt the production and damage the reputation of the Hera Pheri franchise.

How Much Was Paresh Rawal Paid For Hera Pheri 3? Veteran Actor Received Partial Payment Of ₹11 Lakh For Babu Rao’s Role


Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, has officially dismissed any rumors of creative differences with veteran actor Paresh Rawal, following his sudden withdrawal from the highly anticipated film Hera Pheri 3.

According to a legal statement from Parinam Law Associates, the production team has sent a legal notice demanding ₹25 crore in damages for what they describe as an “abrupt, unilateral, and mala fide” exit.

Legal Statement Details Rawal’s Commitment and Initial Involvement

The legal counsel representing Cape of Good Films stated that Paresh Rawal had publicly confirmed his involvement in Hera Pheri 3 on January 30, 2025, via a post on X.com (formerly Twitter). Further formalizing his participation, Rawal signed a Term Sheet dated March 27, 2025, and received a partial payment of ₹11 lakh for his role in the film.

The statement added that based on this commitment, the production house made substantial investments in pre-production, shooting, and promotional material. This included the teaser shoot that began on April 3, 2025, during which over three minutes of footage featuring Paresh Rawal was captured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The legal notice emphasizes that no creative concerns were raised by Paresh Rawal during his interactions with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, or director Priyadarshan. He actively participated in creative planning and discussions, and his exit came as a surprise after these key stages had already been executed.

Sudden Exit Leads to ₹25 Crore Damage Claim

Cape of Good Films argues that Rawal’s exit came after significant progress had been made, including financial and scheduling commitments. The legal team believes the cited “creative differences” are a post-facto justification to disrupt the production and damage the reputation of the Hera Pheri franchise.

The company is now demanding ₹25 crore in damages for financial loss, disrupted schedules, and delays. If the actor fails to respond within seven days, the production house intends to pursue civil and criminal proceedings, as well as seek injunctive relief.

The legal statement adds that Cape of Good Films will hold Paresh Rawal personally liable for any negative impact his exit may have had on co-stars, the director, and third-party collaborators.

Why Did Paresh Rawal Leave Hera Pheri 3?

Paresh Rawal’s decision to leave the project was announced last week, though he did not provide a detailed reason. Sources told Hindustan Times that the actor simply “did not feel like” continuing with the film at this stage. This decision has disappointed millions of fans who have long-awaited the third installment of the iconic franchise.

To clarify speculation, Paresh Rawal took to X.com and posted, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

Hera Pheri 3 was expected to reunite the original trio — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal — under director Priyadarshan. Akshay Kumar also stepped in as a producer, having acquired the rights from Feroz Nadiadwala. Shooting began in April 2025, and the team had already completed a teaser before Rawal’s sudden exit cast uncertainty over the project’s future.

ALSO READ: Why Will Rapper Kid Cudi Testify At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Trial? Cassie Ventura’s Ex To Spill Saucy Secrets 

Filed under

akshay kumar Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand