Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

Robbie’s career began in television with the 2008 series City Homicide, but it wasn’t until she was cast in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013 that she gained widespread recognition.

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

Margot Robbie recently shared insights into her experience working on Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street during an appearance on the Talking Pictures podcast. Reflecting on her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia, Robbie revealed that the film’s controversial full-frontal scene was entirely her idea.

Going Full Frontal Was Margot Robbie’s Idea

Although Scorsese had suggested she could wear a robe for her comfort, Robbie insisted on embracing the nudity, believing it was essential to her character’s intent in the scene where Naomi seduces Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

“That’s not what she would do in that scene,” Robbie explained. “The whole point is that she’s making a bold statement—coming out completely naked is her power move.”

Robbie also shared an anecdote from her audition for the role, where she chose to deviate from the script. Instead of delivering the expected kiss during her scene with DiCaprio, she impulsively slapped him.

“I thought, ‘I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be amazing.’ But then I decided to do something unexpected and just slapped him across the face,” she recounted.

The room fell silent for a few moments, which felt like an eternity to Robbie, but then erupted in laughter. “Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said, ‘That was great!’” she shared.

Despite their approval, Robbie admitted she initially panicked. “I was thinking, ‘I’m going to get arrested for this. Not only will I never work again, but I might actually go to jail. And why did I slap him so hard?’”

The bold choices Robbie made both during her audition and in the film itself contributed to her breakout role, showcasing her fearless approach to acting.

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street?

The Wolf of Wall Street marked Margot Robbie’s breakthrough role, catapulting her to stardom. At the time of filming, however, she was only 22 years old. Robbie, who has since enjoyed a highly successful career, starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and has since headlined films like Birds of Prey, Focus, I, Tonya, Bombshell, The Legend of Tarzan, and Barbie, which became a major box-office success.

Robbie’s career began in television with the 2008 series City Homicide, but it wasn’t until she was cast in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013 that she gained widespread recognition.

She portrayed Naomi Lapaglia, the second wife of DiCaprio’s character, Jordan Belfort, in Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of the real-life story. Robbie’s youthful appearance played a role in her casting, especially since Olivia Wilde, who auditioned for the role, was considered too old. Additionally, Robbie’s bold audition—where she slapped DiCaprio—helped secure her role.

When filming started in August 2012, Robbie had just turned 22, having been born in July 1990. By the film’s release in December 2013, she was 23 and quickly became a rising star in Hollywood.

In contrast, DiCaprio, who was 38 years old (39 by the time of the release), played Belfort, who was in his late 20s and early 30s during the events depicted in the film.

This created a noticeable 16-year age gap between the two, although the real Naomi (Nadine Macaluso) was only slightly older than Robbie when she married Belfort.

In real life, Macaluso was 22 when she met Belfort and about 24 when they married in 1991. Though there was a significant age difference between Robbie and DiCaprio, Robbie’s portrayal of Naomi was true to the age of the real Naomi at the time.

MUST READ: Selena Gomez Once Crumpled A ‘Marry Justin Please’ Fan Poster On Stage Leaving The Audience Stunned- WATCH! 

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood news leonardo dicaprio margot robbie The Wolf of Wall Street Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check...

USPL Season 3: New York Cowboys vs New Jersey Titans Prove To Be A Thrilling Eliminator

USPL Season 3: New York Cowboys vs New Jersey Titans Prove To Be A Thrilling...

Who Is Massad Boulos? Tiffany Trump’s Father-In-Law Is Trump’s Senior Adviser On Middle Eastern Affairs

Who Is Massad Boulos? Tiffany Trump’s Father-In-Law Is Trump’s Senior Adviser On Middle Eastern Affairs

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

What Happened To Edoardo Bove? 22-Year-Old Fiorentina Midfielder Collapses While Playing Against Inter Milan

What Happened To Edoardo Bove? 22-Year-Old Fiorentina Midfielder Collapses While Playing Against Inter Milan

Entertainment

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name And What Is The Age Difference Between Him And His Husband Alex Carr?

What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name And What Is The Age Difference Between Him And

Ariana Grande’s Tweet From 2011 Of Manifesting A Role In Wicked Is NOW Going Viral- Check Post Here!

Ariana Grande’s Tweet From 2011 Of Manifesting A Role In Wicked Is NOW Going Viral-

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume Brand- Here’s What Happened

Selena Gomez Net Worth Witnessed A Drastic Fall When She Was Sued By A Perfume

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox