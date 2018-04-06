Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday got convicted by the Jodhpur Court in the 1988 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been sentenced to five years in jail and is sent to the Jodhpur Central Jail and has been provided layers of security. His inmates in Jodhpur Central Jail also include Asaram and Shambhu Lal Regar.

The actor, who spent his first night in Jail, was kept in a separate cell alone and nobody was allowed to meet him, according to reports. The superstar had his own guards in jail and police in a statement said that Salman Khan's family could meet him just once a week but his lawyer can meet him anytime as his bail plea request was coming up.

According to media reports, Salman Khan, who is one of the most high-profile inmate at the Jodhpur Central Jail, is accompanied with fellow prisoners such as Asaram Bapu, the self-proclaimed godman accused of raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl in his ashram in 2013 and Shambhu Lal Regar, who hacked a man to death, filmed the disgusting act on video and shared it on social media. Salman Khan was provided many lawyers of security in prison and reports suggest that the convicted actor did not make any demands.

Also, it is being said that Salman refused the simple jail spread of Dal-Roti and accepted Asaram’s offer to share his food, which is brought from a nearby ashram every evening. The actor, however, refused when Asaram offered him his mattress, preferring to sleep on his own rug. This is Salman’s fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail. He had earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching.

