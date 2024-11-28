Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization

Scientology is a spiritual framework founded by American author L. Ron Hubbard. It evolved into a global religious organization, centered on the belief that humans are immortal spiritual entities, referred to as thetans, inhabiting physical bodies temporarily.

How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here's How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization

Scientology, a religion that polarizes opinions, has long attracted Hollywood A-listers, with some becoming devoted members and others leaving after brief involvement. While stars like Tom Cruise champion its teachings, critics view it as a cult. Here’s an in-depth look at Scientology, its beliefs, and the famous names associated with it.

What Is Scientology?

Scientology is a spiritual framework founded by American author L. Ron Hubbard. It evolved into a global religious organization, centered on the belief that humans are immortal spiritual entities, referred to as thetans, inhabiting physical bodies temporarily. According to Scientology, thetans have experienced countless past lives, some of which predate their existence on Earth.

The religion describes itself as a way to study and manage the spirit in relation to itself, others, and life at large. As Hubbard wrote, “The spirit… is not a thing. It is the creator of things.”

The Divisive Reputation of Scientology

Scientology’s practices and beliefs continue to polarize public opinion. Devotees praise its transformative impact on their lives, while former members and critics highlight its alleged manipulative tactics and cult-like behavior.

With high-profile supporters and detractors, the Church of Scientology remains one of the most controversial institutions in modern times.

How Did Katie Holmes Manage To Escape Scientology?

Katie Holmes orchestrated one of the most notable departures from Scientology, employing a well-planned strategy to free herself and her daughter, Suri Cruise, from the religion’s influence.

Reportedly bound by a non-disclosure agreement with the Church of Scientology, Holmes avoided the public battles faced by others like Nicole Kidman, who endured intense legal and public relations pressure from the Church.

Unlike her predecessor, Holmes surprised Tom Cruise by filing for divorce unexpectedly. She enlisted top-tier attorneys, Allan Mayefsky and Jonathan Wolfe, experts in matrimonial and divorce law, to build a strong case for her freedom.

As part of her legal maneuvers, Holmes sought sole custody of her daughter. She also distanced herself from Scientology by removing Cruise’s adopted daughter, Isabella, from her position as her assistant. In a further calculated step, Holmes reached out to former Scientologists, including a relative of Scientology leader David Miscavige, to strengthen her position.

While Holmes has chosen not to disclose many details about her exit, her strategic actions paid off. She successfully gained sole custody of Suri and severed ties with the Church, emerging from the ordeal on her own terms.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage Two Years Before Tying The Knot To Abhishek Bachchan

