As soon as Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy, netizens have filled Twitter with hilarious memes featuring Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan. Some of them will crack you up.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared the most ecstatic news of 2020. Anushka and Virat took to Instagram to share that the couple is expecting their first child. Dressed in a black polka dot dress, Anushka looked adorable flaunting her baby bump and Virat was seen leaning on his wife. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and now, they are all set to enter a new phase of their lives.The two made for a lovely couple and their industry friends and fans showered them with love and blessings.

The announcement shared by the couple reads, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, the couple’s comment section is filled with love and well-wishes.

As soon as the news went viral, Twitter is buzzing with hilarious memes that features Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan.Taimur is paparazzi favourite, and he already has a huge following on social media at the age of 3. From switching the little one’s face in movie scenes to sharing his photo with hilarious text, Twitter is all about Taimur after Anushka’s pregnancy news.People believe that Virushka’s baby will steal the limelight from Taimur. Some felt that the kid is going to get a competitor.

Here are some hilarious Twitter reactions :

Taimur right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/aq9A1jqMQy — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) August 27, 2020

After getting the news about #Virushka Taimur ryt now – pic.twitter.com/75c8bS3uWd — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) August 27, 2020

Taimur: pic.twitter.com/f3vLhLqy2b — PAC-MAN (@being__paranoid) August 27, 2020

*After Knowing the news about Virat Kohli and Anushka* Jealous #Taimur:- pic.twitter.com/8VtWqvaQYr — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) August 27, 2020

