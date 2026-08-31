LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video

How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video

Tamil actor Shruthi Narayanan had urged people to stop sharing an alleged casting couch video in March 2025, calling its circulation deeply distressing for her family.

Shruthi Narayanan Urges People To Stop Sharing Alleged Video (Images: X)
Shruthi Narayanan Urges People To Stop Sharing Alleged Video (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-31 13:01 IST

Shruthi Narayanan, an actress who has acted in Tamil TV serials, had appealed to the public not to share a video that had been leaked and circulated all over the internet in March 2025 where she was alleged to be involved in a casting couch scandal. Shruthi Narayanan claimed that she and her family have gone through a hard phase owing to the scandal.

The alleged video was said to have been recorded during a private audition and was described as being linked to a casting couch incident. After it began spreading across social media, Shruthi Narayanan addressed the issue through an Instagram Story, appealing to people not to circulate the video or related content.

You Might Be Interested In

Shruthi Narayanan opens up about impact on family

Calling the situation extremely difficult, Shruthi Narayanan wrote, “For you guys, spreading all these contents on me it’s just a joke and fun content. But for me and my close ones this is a very hard situation for us. Especially for me it is a very difficult time and it’s a difficult situation to handle it. I’m also a girl and I also have feeling and my close ones also have feeling and you guys just make it worse and worse (sic).”

She then made a personal appeal to those sharing the alleged video, asking them to consider how they would react if someone close to them was subjected to similar treatment.

Shruthi Narayanan asks people to stop spreading video

“I humbly request you all to not spread everything like wild fire and if it in case go see the videos for your mother or sister or girlfriend because they are also girls and they also have the same bodies like me so go and enjoy their videos (sic),” Shruthi Narayanan wrote.

The incident also sparked discussions on alleged exploitation and casting practices in the entertainment industry. The video reportedly featured Shruthi Narayanan and was widely circulated on social media after the leak.

Shruthi Narayanan rose to fame through Tamil TV

The career of Shruthi Narayanan started with Tamil television and she became known because of Siragadikka Aasai. The Star Vijay serial that is also available on Jio Hotstar has been broadcast since January 2023.

In Siragadikka Aasai Shruthi Narayanan shares the screen with Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya. The answer to the controversy of Shruthi Narayanan has appeared in March 2025 when the video was still circulating online.

Also Read: Chitrangada Singh Birthday Special: The School Romance That Led To Marriage With Jyoti Randhawa; What Went Wrong?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video
Tags: Shruthi NarayananShruthi Narayanan leaked videoviral video

RELATED News

From Rakhi Sawant To Dolly Bindra: 5 Bigg Boss Contestants Viewers Still Can’t Forget For Their Shocking Statements And Unusual Antics

Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Rs 47 Crore In 24 Days — How Did The Film Turn Into A Sleeper Hit?

Bigg Boss Bangla 3: When And Where To Watch Sourav Ganguly’s Show, Daily Timing And Live Feed

B’Day SPL: Amrita Pritam Smoked Sahir’s Leftover Cigarettes To Feel Close, But Imroz Became The Love That Stayed — Inside Her Unusual Love Story

LATEST NEWS

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral Video Explained: Is The MMS Real Or A Scam? Here’s What You Should Know

Delhi To Jewar Airport In Just 60 Minutes? New Expressway Could Cut Travel Time Dramatically

WhatsApp Scam Alert Feature: How It Works, How To Activate It And Android, iPhone Availability

Jama Masjid Demolition Drive: Why Is MCD Removing Encroachments Around Delhi’s Historic Monument?

China Masters 2026 Badminton: When And Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty in India | Live Streaming, Prize Money And More

India Has Solved Financial Access. Has It Solved Financial Confidence?

How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video

Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

England vs Pakistan: Former Great Rashid Latif Slams PCB, Calls Current Setup ‘Worst in 70 Years’ After Lord’s Defeat

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced For Affected Candidates Hit By Power Outage

How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video
How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video
How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video
How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video

QUICK LINKS