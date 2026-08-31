How Tamil Actress Shruthi Narayanan Reacted After Viral Casting Couch Video

Shruthi Narayanan, an actress who has acted in Tamil TV serials, had appealed to the public not to share a video that had been leaked and circulated all over the internet in March 2025 where she was alleged to be involved in a casting couch scandal. Shruthi Narayanan claimed that she and her family have gone through a hard phase owing to the scandal.

The alleged video was said to have been recorded during a private audition and was described as being linked to a casting couch incident. After it began spreading across social media, Shruthi Narayanan addressed the issue through an Instagram Story, appealing to people not to circulate the video or related content.

Shruthi Narayanan opens up about impact on family

Calling the situation extremely difficult, Shruthi Narayanan wrote, “For you guys, spreading all these contents on me it’s just a joke and fun content. But for me and my close ones this is a very hard situation for us. Especially for me it is a very difficult time and it’s a difficult situation to handle it. I’m also a girl and I also have feeling and my close ones also have feeling and you guys just make it worse and worse (sic).”

She then made a personal appeal to those sharing the alleged video, asking them to consider how they would react if someone close to them was subjected to similar treatment.

Shruthi Narayanan asks people to stop spreading video

“I humbly request you all to not spread everything like wild fire and if it in case go see the videos for your mother or sister or girlfriend because they are also girls and they also have the same bodies like me so go and enjoy their videos (sic),” Shruthi Narayanan wrote.

The incident also sparked discussions on alleged exploitation and casting practices in the entertainment industry. The video reportedly featured Shruthi Narayanan and was widely circulated on social media after the leak.

Shruthi Narayanan rose to fame through Tamil TV

The career of Shruthi Narayanan started with Tamil television and she became known because of Siragadikka Aasai. The Star Vijay serial that is also available on Jio Hotstar has been broadcast since January 2023.

In Siragadikka Aasai Shruthi Narayanan shares the screen with Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya. The answer to the controversy of Shruthi Narayanan has appeared in March 2025 when the video was still circulating online.

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