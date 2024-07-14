How To Boost Your Workplace Productivity With Healthy Snacking: Expert Advice

In the fast-paced environment of workplaces, where deadlines loom and stress runs high, maintaining a balanced diet can often take a back seat. However, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando advocates for a strategic approach to snacking that not only fuels productivity but also supports overall health.

Fernando emphasizes the importance of incorporating items like apples, dry fruits, and prunes into your workday routine alongside gadgets and stationery. These natural snacks, he suggests, can provide a much-needed energy boost without the drawbacks of traditional office fare like samosas or burgers.

Healthy Snacking

According to Dr. Biju KS, Chief Medical Officer at Vieroots, integrating such snacks into your diet can be beneficial, provided they replace less healthy options. “Carrying items like apples, dry fruits, prunes to the workplace is a healthy habit, provided they are replacing other common office snacks like samosas, cutlets, burgers. Otherwise, the ready availability of such natural foods on your desk can add to your total calorie count,” he remarked

However, Dr. Biju cautions against excessive consumption, noting that even healthy snacks like prunes can contribute significantly to your daily calorie intake. “Just five prunes, for example, can add 100 calories to your total intake. But if you are replacing all those fried or baked snacks with natural fruits, nuts and dry fruits, it makes immense sense,” he remarks. “Moderation is key, and it’s important to balance intake with your overall calorie needs.”

For optimal health benefits, Dr. Biju recommends specific daily limits: one medium-sized apple, no more than five dried fruits such as prunes or figs, and a handful (30 to 50 grams) of nuts like almonds and seeds like pumpkin seeds or raisins.

“A typical snacking portion for a day consisting of one apple, five prunes, and a handful of almonds and raisins, will provide you with high power nutrition consisting of vitamin A, B Complex, C, E, K, iron, manganese, magnesium, potassium, copper, and various antioxidants,” Dr. Biju elaborates. “Their high fiber content also supports gut health, acting as prebiotics that enhance your gut microbiome and subsequently boost brain function, motivation, and mental energy—ideal for workplace efficiency.”

While generally beneficial, Dr. Biju advises moderation for individuals with diabetes or those struggling with weight management.“These snacks are generally healthy for most people, however those with diabetes and those who are already overweight need to limit their intake to half of these recommended level.”

Conclusion

To maximize the benefits for your gut microbiome, Dr. Biju recommends varying your snack choices throughout the week, incorporating a diverse array of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and dry fruits. This approach ensures a broad spectrum of nutrients and antioxidants, promoting long-term health and vitality.

By adopting a mindful snacking strategy that prioritizes nutrient-dense options, individuals can enhance their workplace performance while supporting overall well-being—a small yet impactful step towards a healthier lifestyle.

