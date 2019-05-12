How to watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 online and live in India: Game of Thrones online streaming rights is with Hotstar in India. It will stream live on Hotstar at the same time, i.e. 6:30 am. At 10:30 pm, fans can watch the GOT on three channels namely Star World, Star World HD, Star World Premier HD, Star World is telecasting the censored version of the pogram.

Game of Thrones, a cinematic masterpiece from HBO, has hit its final season. As the eighth and the final season is inching closer, you could watch the same through various platforms and mediums such as TV, Mobile, and PC. GOT’s season 8 episode 4 will air uncensored in India on Hotstar on May 13, at 6:30 am. Fans in the United States will be able to stream the Game of Thrones episode 5 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 pm on HBO. Whereas, British fans will get to stream the second last episode of George RR Martin’s epic saga on Sky Atlantic at 2 am on May 13. Episode 5 is two minutes longer than episode 4 “The Last of Starks” and only two minutes shorter than episode 3 “The Long Night.”

As Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 continues to remain about the struggle for the Iron Throne. The last episode saw Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon Rhaegal being impaled by giant arrows. Daenerys is also in danger of losing her claim on the Iron Throne as she now knows the truth about Jon Snow’s parentage. Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth are ready for battle. In the promo, it is quite evident that their expressions suggest they know what happened to Rhaegal and Missandei.

From the released promo of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5, we already know that after the death of Rhaegal, Daenerys Targaryen has decided to fall back and has taken shelter back at Dragonstone. Whereas, Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen and Ser Davos has finally reached to the King’s Landing and is all prepared to defeat Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy’s army. Meanwhile, Tyrion Lannister is in a conundrum as to whom to support in the struggle for the Iron Throne — Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 in India

Release Date: 13th May, 6:30 am

Length: 1 hrs 20 mins

Game of Thrones online streaming rights is with Hotstar in India. So, the best way to watch Game of Thrones would be a premium Hotstar subscription; And it’s free for the first 7 days. If you prefer to watch it on a cable network or DTH the Game of Thrones Season 8 airs in India on Star World every Tuesday at 10 pm.

Game of Thrones Season 8 episode 5 on Smartphone Apps

