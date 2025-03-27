Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

Despite continuous efforts by filmmakers and production houses to curb piracy, the leak of Empuraan underscores the ongoing struggle to protect films from illegal distribution. The movie’s creators have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

The highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit theaters on Thursday. However, within just a few hours of its release, the film was illegally leaked online, dealing a significant blow to the filmmakers.

Reports suggest that L2: Empuraan has been uploaded on several notorious piracy platforms, including Filmyzilla, Tamilrockerz, Movierulez, and Telegram.

What makes the situation even worse is that high-definition (HD) versions of the movie are now available on torrent websites, potentially affecting box office earnings.

Repeated Warnings Against Piracy Go Unheeded

Despite continuous efforts by filmmakers and production houses to curb piracy, the leak of Empuraan underscores the ongoing struggle to protect films from illegal distribution. The movie’s creators have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

With Empuraan being a big-budget film, the unauthorized leak could lead to substantial financial losses. Many moviegoers might opt to watch the pirated version rather than experience it in theaters, which could significantly impact revenue.

Other South Indian Films That Fell Prey to Piracy

This is not the first time a major South Indian film has suffered from online leaks. Recent films such as Thandel, Game Changer, and Vidaamuyarchi also faced similar issues, negatively affecting their theatrical collections.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan serves as a prequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which set new records at the box office. The film features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran, all reprising their roles from Lucifer.

Trade analysts have already declared Empuraan a box office hit, with the film securing around ₹20 crore in advance bookings alone. According to the makers, Lucifer and Empuraan are part of a trilogy, and details about the third and final installment remain under wraps.

