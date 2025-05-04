How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focuses on the power and precision of menswear, specifically through the lens of Black cultural influence.

As fashion’s most anticipated night draws near, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is set to host the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focuses on the power and precision of menswear, specifically through the lens of Black cultural influence. The dress code, aptly titled “Tailored For You,” encourages individuality within the refined framework of tailored fashion.

The event boasts a distinguished panel of co-chairs, including actor Colman Domingo, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, music mogul Pharrell Williams, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Basketball icon LeBron James joins the team as an honorary chair, highlighting the Gala’s expanded celebration of influence across industries.

Gala Night Details and Coverage

Red carpet arrivals begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage streaming from 6 p.m. ET. While the actual gala remains off-camera due to a strict no-phone policy, viewers can watch the red carpet drama unfold via the official Met Gala livestream or E!’s live coverage, which will also stream on Peacock.

Host Committee and Guest Line-Up

In a return to tradition, the host committee is back for the first time since 2019, featuring prominent voices across sports, arts, and fashion. Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Spike Lee, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Usher, and many more will be part of this distinguished group.

Attendance, as always, is by invitation only, curated personally by Anna Wintour. While official confirmations are limited, the presence of the co-chairs and host committee is guaranteed, with expectations high for appearances by past attendees like Rihanna, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian.

