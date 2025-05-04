Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focuses on the power and precision of menswear, specifically through the lens of Black cultural influence.

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?


As fashion’s most anticipated night draws near, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is set to host the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focuses on the power and precision of menswear, specifically through the lens of Black cultural influence. The dress code, aptly titled “Tailored For You,” encourages individuality within the refined framework of tailored fashion.

The event boasts a distinguished panel of co-chairs, including actor Colman Domingo, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, music mogul Pharrell Williams, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Basketball icon LeBron James joins the team as an honorary chair, highlighting the Gala’s expanded celebration of influence across industries.

Gala Night Details and Coverage

Red carpet arrivals begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage streaming from 6 p.m. ET. While the actual gala remains off-camera due to a strict no-phone policy, viewers can watch the red carpet drama unfold via the official Met Gala livestream or E!’s live coverage, which will also stream on Peacock.

Host Committee and Guest Line-Up

In a return to tradition, the host committee is back for the first time since 2019, featuring prominent voices across sports, arts, and fashion. Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Spike Lee, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Usher, and many more will be part of this distinguished group.

Attendance, as always, is by invitation only, curated personally by Anna Wintour. While official confirmations are limited, the presence of the co-chairs and host committee is guaranteed, with expectations high for appearances by past attendees like Rihanna, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian.

K V Rabiya, Disability Rights Activist And Literacy Pioneer From Kerala, Dies At 59

Who Is Greg Abel? Warren Buffet Announces His Successor As CEO Of Berkshire Hathaway

India To Present Landmark Land Governance Initiatives At World Bank Meet

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Ramban; Kills 3 Soldiers

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Tightens Chenab Water Flow Through Baglihar Dam

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala 2025?

Met Gala 2025: A Guide And All You Need To Know About This Year’s New Theme

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

