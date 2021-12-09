With the willingness of capturing exclusive images of B-Town celebs, sometimes they resort to very long telephoto lens shots or secret photography.

Young individuals have thrilled each sector with their tremendous talent. Whether it’s business, fashion industry, digital marketing, the entertainment industry and many more. When we talk about the entertainment industry which is one of the huge industries where numerous niches work in tandem such as – director, musician, choreography, actors etc.

But have we ever thought of pap photography? Now, what’s that? And can anyone think of pursuing a career in this! Well, pap photographers shoot candid photos of celebrities with or without their consent.

