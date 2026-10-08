How Vishwanath Became ‘Nana’, Married For Just Rs 750 — Lesser-Known Stories From Nana Patekar’s Life

Long before he was known as the Nana Patekar seen in movies like Krantiveer, Parinda, Prahaar, Welcome and Natsamrat, he was Vishwanath Patekar, a boy who struggled with financial difficulties and escaped into theater.

His road to becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Indian cinema was anything but traditional. From earning a few rupees by painting posters for movies to opting for theater over a more secure job in advertising, Patekar’s life has been riddled with stories that have nothing much to do with the glittering world of Bollywood. Here are a few such stories from his life.

How Did Vishwanath Patekar Become ‘Nana’?

The real name of Nana Patekar was Vishwanath Patekar. The name Nana comes from the childhood nickname that was given to him by a very close friend of his mother. While giving an interview, Patekar said that his mother’s friend, who was almost like a sister to him, used to call him Nana during his childhood.

This nickname stuck to him for such a long time that Nana started replacing Vishwanath in his identity. This was such a big part of his identity that Patekar had once joked that whenever anyone calls him Vishu, then he knows that the person knows him since his school days.

How Much Did Nana Patekar Earn Before Becoming An Actor?

Patekar experienced financial hardship early in life. After his father’s business collapsed, the family struggled to make ends meet. While still in school, Patekar worked after classes painting cinema posters. In an earlier interview, he recalled earning Rs 35 a month and receiving one meal a day along with the work.

Those years also shaped his relationship with art. He studied at the Sir J.J. School of Art and later worked as a commercial artist and visualiser at an advertising agency. But a regular career was not ultimately what he wanted.

Why Did Nana Patekar Choose Theatre Over A Stable Job?

Theatre became a major turning point in Patekar’s life. He eventually left his advertising job to pursue theatre. In one of his interviews, he recalled that he had initially imagined he might never marry and could simply continue doing theatre.

That changed when he met Neelkanti Patekar, who was also associated with theatre while working at a bank. She would later become his wife. His early theatre career was hardly financially glamorous. Patekar recalled earning just Rs 50 per show for Hamidabaichi Kothi in one period of his career.

How Much Did Nana Patekar Spend On His Wedding?

One of the most unusual stories from Patekar’s personal life is the simplicity of his wedding. He married Neelkanti in 1978, and according to Patekar’s own account, the couple spent just Rs 750 on the wedding.

They had around Rs 24 left afterwards, which they used to buy Gold Spot soft drinks for their guests. They then travelled to Pune for a night. At the time, Neelkanti was working at a bank and earning around Rs 2,500 a month, while Patekar’s income came largely from his theatre work. The story offers a glimpse of how different his life was before the film industry brought him fame.

When Did Nana Patekar’s Acting Career Finally Take Off?

Patekar’s journey in the films started from Gaman, however theatre continued to hold great significance in his life for many years. In 1979, he got his break on stage in Hamidabai Chi Kothi by Vijaya Mehta. This drama established him as a dedicated actor and made it possible for people to see his passion that he would exhibit later in movies.

Smita Patil had also done significant work in encouraging Patekar to enter the world of films. Later on, Patekar said that she had often inspired him to take up movies despite being happy with theatre.

What Made Nana Patekar Different From A Typical Bollywood Star?

Even after becoming successful, Patekar maintained a reputation for staying away from the conventional trappings of stardom. His career moved between Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking. He won multiple National Awards and became known for performances that could be intense one moment and unexpectedly comic the next.

His journey also extended beyond acting. Patekar served with the Territorial Army and was associated with the Indian Army during the Kargil War period. From a teenager earning Rs 35 painting posters to an actor whose performances became part of Indian cinema history, Nana Patekar’s story was never simply about becoming a film star.

It was about Vishwanath becoming Nana and then building a career on his own terms.

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